Singer-Songwriter Hailey Hermida Teams up with Producer-Songwriter Nathan Arenas for Debut Release 'HowTheseThingsGo'

Hailey Hermida Nathan Arenas

Hailey hopes that 'HowTheseThingsGo' will inspire resilience in others

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailey Hermida, an emerging indie singer-songwriter living in Los Angeles, today releases the brand-new track ‘HowTheseThingsGo’ with producer and songwriter Nathan Arenas. The up-tempo track combines 80s-tinged electronics with a lively guitar riff, complementing Hailey’s contemporary vocal.

Hailey started writing in a journal to help her process events around the Covid-19 pandemic, which then served as inspiration for songs. Inspired by Billie Eilish’s The World’s a Little Blurry documentary for Apple TV+, Hailey revisited these journal entries to develop her own songwriting: ‘It was really helpful to see Billie’s writing process and how she would take something from her life that perhaps wasn’t the happiest memory, and turn it into a beautiful song that made people feel something.’

Hailey continues, ‘HowTheseThingsGo’ is a song written out of frustration during a time when things felt out of my control. I think everyone goes through periods when it feels like everything is working against them and it’s important to remind ourselves that we are not alone. The music Nathan co-wrote and produced has a nostalgic, 80’s vibe, which is a period of music I really love! His music is upbeat and, combined with the lyrics for our new track, encourages resilience in the face of challenges.’

Known as “the GOAT” thanks to a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 30 million views to date, Hailey and her family (@thehermidas) share funny and relatable content about their everyday lives to half a million followers.

Hailey’s family relocated to Los Angeles from Texas when she was seven years old on the advice of talent agent Linda McAlister, who saw potential in young Hailey. Over the years, Hailey has appeared in national commercials, radio spots, animated movies and series, and short films.

Hailey’s musical influences began in early childhood. Her grandmother, also a singer, supported Hailey’s interest in singing. Hailey performed on stage for the first time on her eighth birthday, accompanied by a live band. Hailey’s vocal coach encouraged her to take piano lessons, which she has continued alongside her singing and live performance endeavors.

Nathan grew up in a musical household and began writing his own songs after being gifted a guitar for Christmas. Later, he developed skills on keyboards and music software and has dedicated the last three years to learning how to produce his own music from the closet “studio” in his bedroom.

Hailey and Nathan met on the set of a national Kia commercial when they were pre-teens, developing a friendship sparked by a shared love of music. Now aged fourteen and sixteen, the two creatives are collaborating on various musical projects, including ‘HowTheseThingsGo’.

Following the release of the new track, Hailey and Nathan will continue working on their new EP and various musical projects, with further details to be announced soon.

‘HowTheseThingsGo’ is out today on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal & more - LISTEN HERE.

Notes to editors

Hailey Hermida worked alongside Sarah Shahi on Reverie for NBC. Her screen credits include Anonymous Killers on Amazon Prime. Hailey was part of the Netflix Series Maya and the Three with Zoe Saldana, voicing the characters of Coralia, Tabitha, Eagle and additional voices. Hailey voiced the character of Young Elena on the Disney Junior series Elena of Avalor and was part of Oscar nominated Klaus on Netflix. She has lent her voice for Rumble, When They See Us, and Spanish speaking characters for Narcos Mexico.

Nathan Arenas began his acting career when he booked his first ever role as Jorge Ramirez on Bunk’d for Disney Channel at the age of nine. His recent screen credits include Blue Miracle alongside Dennis Quaid and Disney’s Diary of a Future President with Gina Rodriguez. Nathan has lent his voice to animated shows including Disney’s Fancy Nancy and Doc McStuffins, Dreamworks’ Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky and the Nickelodeon series Glitch Techs.