Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,464 in the last 365 days.

Quebec and Vermont Fishing Regulations on Lake Memphremagog Are Now Compatible

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks (Quebec Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs) has announced that its fishing regulations for Lake Memphremagog now match Vermont’s fishing regulations on the lake.

Prior to the recent regulation change, Quebec anglers were allowed to harvest 30 salmonids (trout and salmon) per person per day from Memphremagog.  The new regulations match Vermont regulations which allow a cumulative harvest of 2 trout or salmon in any combination of brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, rainbow trout or landlocked Atlantic salmon. 

"This regulation change should improve the fishery in the tributary rivers of Lake Memphremagog where the adult fish return to spawn," said Vermont Fish and Wildlife fisheries biologist Pete Emerson.  "The Barton, Black and Willoughby River steelhead rainbow trout spring spawning runs and the Clyde River landlocked Atlantic salmon runs in both spring (feeding) and autumn (spawning) should respond positively following the harvest limit in Quebec."

You just read:

Quebec and Vermont Fishing Regulations on Lake Memphremagog Are Now Compatible

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.