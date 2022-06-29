Boom in the Bottoms a Prelude to the July 4th Holiday

Submit Release
Folks looking for pre-Independence Day activities have come to the right spot to get into the Independence Day spirit.”
— Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, VP West Bottoms District

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, the West Bottoms will feature Americana and flags throughout the District for Boom in the Bottoms - First Friday Weekend Celebration, July 1-3.

West Bottoms is known for vintage, antiques, and one-of-a-kind, story-provoking finds - some reflecting our uniquely American spirit. Booms in the Bottoms will feature Americana items available at many stores to make Independence Day an even more memorable blast. Uncle Sam on stilts with red, white, and blue photo backdrops will entertain visitors outside, alongside food trucks and street bars.

"We'll be wearing patriotic colors, featuring Americana, and have a sea of flags with Uncle Sam," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the Queen of the West Bottoms as the VP of the West Bottoms Historic District. "Folks looking for pre-Independence Day activities have come to the right spot to get into the Independence Day spirit."

The 'Festival of the Full Moon' features a theme for inside and outside each month. The First Friday Weekend 2022 upcoming themes include Barks in the Bottoms Aug 5-7; BBQ in the Bottoms Sept. 2-4; Boo in the Bottoms Oct. 7-9; Blessings in the Bottoms Nov. 4-6; Bows in the Bottoms Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11; and Dec. 16-18.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District
The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have origins over 120 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com
