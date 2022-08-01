Mailing List Website has compiled a list of planned parenthood donors throughout the United States of America.
The United States has now entered a new period of controversy as Federal legal protections for abortion have been stripped away by the Supreme Court.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is here to help planned parenthood organizations reach and find interested donors. Businesses that work directly with other companies can utilize the many business postal mailing lists available that reach out to the decision-makers of these high-volume transactions.
Other organizations set their sights on the general public. With these groups, consumer postal mailing lists are a better option. These listings are classified according to both geographic and demographic requirements. Whether it’s a B2B or consumer retail focus, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing can help organizations find the market they are most interested in.
How Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing Began
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing started was founded on the idea of a disabled veteran. Having fulfilled the responsibilities of military service, the next step was to move from defense growth, specifically with the economy. The plan was to help the businesses themselves to find more of the customers or clients that formed the foundation of healthy expansion. A small start-up was created to achieve this, and today, that same company proudly boasts staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience in marketing.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing first waded into the industry before a major shift. At the time, traditional marketing techniques dominated the sector, but there were signs that the emerging digital technologies would be a major force. The company focused on direct mail marketing, an area that fortuitously also ingrained crucial skills in data acquisition, management, and analytics. As digital rose to prominence, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing’s data-based concentration gave an early mover advantage. Digital marketing provided significant benefits for the company and its clients.
Currently, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has extended its service range well past its initial limit of the hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. The rest of the United States is now covered, including Alaska and Hawaii. Complete North American service is also available, with lists for the markets in Canada and Mexico. For organizations that want to reach out internationally, lists are also available that cross the Atlantic and provide targeting for the European Union markets, such as France.
A Surge Of Activism
It’s no exaggeration to say that the nation is probably more divided now than it has been in generations. With the recent announcement that the Supreme Court is overturning Roe vs. Wade, what was once regarded as “settled law” that no one had to question has now been shown to be anything but, and a significant number of Americans are both shocked and surprised at the aggressive rollback of laws. While not all share the sentiment, for many women in America, this is a controversial attack on their personal freedoms.
As a result, there is a spike of renewed interest in politics, protests, and actions to try and regain what has been lost in some states. For many women in America, and even some men, the newest Supreme Court decision reflects a regression to the past. Many fear what this could mean for other legislation formerly believed to be beyond debate or overturning. Now more than ever, people are interested and looking for ways to devote their time and financial resources.
Organizations Have An Opportunity
For many different action groups, recent events can be a galvanizing force. The complacency of years past now has a deeply personal effect on many people, and they are currently looking for ways to act. Different organizations with different priorities or focuses in planned parenthood now can reach out to many Americans looking for vehicles to take action.
This means that charities or other groups needing donations are in the spotlight now. Everyone knows that action and money can invoke change. For those organizations in planned parenthood that need more funding, especially in states where Roe vs. Wade has been overturned entirely, the donors are there, and they want to help; they just need to know where to go and how to make the donations to see action done.
Reaching Planned Parenthood Donors
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has extensive lists of planned parenthood donors all over the United States. These planned parenthood donors can be addressed nationwide, but it’s to scale down requests by region, such as targeting only planned parenthood donors in the deep south. Of course, it’s also possible to target a specific state, such as Texas, or if required, scope it down to a particular neighborhood, such as only donors in North Loop, Austin.
Demographic categorizations for planned parenthood donors are also available on request. Donors can be divided according to ethnicity, such as if there’s a need to target mostly African American donors. Breakdowns by faith are also available, such as targeting planned parenthood donors who are atheists or agnostic. It’s also possible to use financial categories like targeting specifically high net worth planned parenthood donors.
Contact details can be requested in as many formats as required. Physical mailing addresses the standard for any direct mail marketing campaign. Email addresses will be provided for any digital marketing needs. If telemarketing is the goal, telephone numbers can be provided. Cellular numbers are available if the marketing strategy is based on text/SMS outreach.
Clients interested in managing direct mail campaigns but lacking experience can try specially designed turnkey direct mail solutions. This is a unique service that provides step-by-step guidance through the entire process of a direct mail campaign. Everything happens under one roof, from planning and design to printing and manufacturing, and finally, distribution.
If you want to reach out to planned parenthood donors in the USA, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. When you work with us, you support an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran.
Anny Gallardo
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing
+1 702-472-8668
