Submit Release
News Search

There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,793 in the last 365 days.

Windes Announces New Partner

Bella Wang is promoted to partner at one of Southern California’s leading accounting firms.

"This is a well-deserved promotion for Bella. Her dedication to the profession and furthering her technical expertise is commendable.”
— James Cordova, Managing Partner
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, announced on July 1 the appointment of Bella Wang to partner in its Tax Department.

Wang joined Windes in 2000 after earning her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from California State University, Long Beach. She also holds a Master of Science in Taxation and a graduate certification in International Taxation from Golden Gate University.

With more than 20 years of public accounting experience, Wang’s practice includes tax planning and consulting for large and midsize domestic and international businesses, as well as corporations, partnerships, and high-net-worth individuals. She works closely with business owners and investors, specializing in international tax considerations, strategy, and compliance on inbound and outbound transactions. Wang serves a variety of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, wholesale, technology/e-commerce and retail, construction, transportation, oil and gas, import/export, professional services, and healthcare.

Wang is an in-demand speaker presenting various topics pertaining to new tax laws and tax planning strategies. In 2021 and 2022, she was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the “Leaders of Influence: Minority CPAs.”

“This is a well-deserved promotion for Bella,” says Managing Partner James Cordova. “Her dedication to the profession and furthering her technical expertise is commendable. Bella’s proven leadership in the Tax department demonstrates her unwavering commitment to the firm and its clients, and we look forward to her continued contributions.”

Wang is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA), and a board member of the Asian Pacific CPA Association (APCPAA).

About Windes

Windes is a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making so our clients can maximize their business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.

Craig Ima
Windes
+1 562-304-1329
cima@windes.com

You just read:

Windes Announces New Partner

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.