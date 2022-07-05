Windes Announces New Partner
Bella Wang is promoted to partner at one of Southern California’s leading accounting firms.
"This is a well-deserved promotion for Bella. Her dedication to the profession and furthering her technical expertise is commendable.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windes, a leading California accounting and advisory firm, announced on July 1 the appointment of Bella Wang to partner in its Tax Department.
— James Cordova, Managing Partner
Wang joined Windes in 2000 after earning her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from California State University, Long Beach. She also holds a Master of Science in Taxation and a graduate certification in International Taxation from Golden Gate University.
With more than 20 years of public accounting experience, Wang’s practice includes tax planning and consulting for large and midsize domestic and international businesses, as well as corporations, partnerships, and high-net-worth individuals. She works closely with business owners and investors, specializing in international tax considerations, strategy, and compliance on inbound and outbound transactions. Wang serves a variety of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, wholesale, technology/e-commerce and retail, construction, transportation, oil and gas, import/export, professional services, and healthcare.
Wang is an in-demand speaker presenting various topics pertaining to new tax laws and tax planning strategies. In 2021 and 2022, she was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the “Leaders of Influence: Minority CPAs.”
“This is a well-deserved promotion for Bella,” says Managing Partner James Cordova. “Her dedication to the profession and furthering her technical expertise is commendable. Bella’s proven leadership in the Tax department demonstrates her unwavering commitment to the firm and its clients, and we look forward to her continued contributions.”
Wang is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA), and a board member of the Asian Pacific CPA Association (APCPAA).
About Windes
Windes is a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making so our clients can maximize their business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.com.
Craig Ima
Windes
+1 562-304-1329
cima@windes.com