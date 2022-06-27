The Scott & Kristen Nielson Family Foundation Launches to Support and Educate Southern Utah Entrepreneurs

The Scott and Kristin Nielson Family Foundation is the Title Sponsor of the St. George Chamber of Commerce Foundation Gala The Scott & Kristin Nielson Family Foundation brings affordable housing to St. George, Utah with their investment in Zip Kit Homes. Scott & Kristin Nielson donate to Atwood Innovation Plaza in support of aspiring entrepreneurs such as Eden Technologies

The Scott & Kristin Nielson Family Foundation announces the St. George Entrepreneur, an online resource for young entrepreneurs and community leaders.

We support and encourage the entrepreneurial spirit by building a strong Southern Utah community through education, technology and growth.” — Scott Nielson

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott and Kristen Nielson are excited to introduce the St. George Entrepreneur , an online resource. The site offers news, educational content, and support for entrepreneurs and others within the southern Utah community.The Nielson’s have some specific goals for the new website, including helping young entrepreneurs in the community successfully achieve their dreams. The site, which bills itself as southern Utah’s newest news source, currently offers articles and resources in a few categories:Recent news, which gathers the most recent articles to keep readers up-to-date on topics of interest, such as how off-grid land is developed or how mobility management impacts individuals and businessesEntrepreneurs, which highlights stories featuring business owners and start-ups in the southern Utah community, including new business owners and current movers and shakersTechnology, which covers stories related to tech industries or tech resources and tools that might be of interest to the community“We support and encourage the entrepreneurial spirit by building a strong Southern Utah community through education, technology, and growth,” says Scott Nielson The Scott & Kristin Nielson Family Foundation 's mission is to help young entrepreneurs in St. George, Utah that are developing products and technologies to help people build better futures for themselves and their families. We do this through education, advocacy, and research.Scott Nielson was born on April 27, 1976, and grew up in a small town north of Salt Lake City, called Clinton Utah. Growing up he had 6 siblings consisting of 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Scott's parents worked hard to give him the necessities in life. His mother was a homemaker and his father a truck driver. Money often got tight in his childhood and implanted a drive-in Scott to succeed in life. Scott was given many character traits from his parents that serve him well. His family moved to Hurricane Utah while Scott attended the fifth grade. Scott attended Hurricane High School in southern Utah. He later met and married Kristin Kolar and five years later they started a family together. They have 7 children, Rylee, Hannah, Jacob, Leah, the twins Nathan and Lincoln, and their youngest Kamryn.Scott is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ. Faith has always been a key part of who Scott is. Both Scott and Kristen share a love for religion and often look for opportunities to help others.Scott and Kristen Nielson, along with their foundation, aren’t new to supporting and partnering with others within the business and local communities. In addition to launching the St. George Examiner, they have sponsored galas and other community events designed to support entrepreneurs and community leaders.In Jan. 2022, the Scott & Kristen Nielson Family Foundation sponsored the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Gala. The gala is an annual black-tie event that includes the presentation of the Arete Awards, which recognize community leaders known for service to others and innovation in business. The Neilson foundation partnered with other sponsors from the area to host the gala in 2022.The type of work Scott and Kristen Nielson are involved in within and on behalf of the business community of southern Utah is contributing to growth in the area. The area is known in business circles as being a location of somewhat undiscovered entrepreneurial talent. Efforts like the Nielson’s help those local talents find success while creating a buzz that can attract venture capital and other resources to the region.Entrepreneurs and others in the area can connect with the St. George Entrepreneur online, including signing up to get news and resources by email.

Scott Nielson interview on what drives him and The Scott & Kristin Nielson Family Foundation to support and educate southern Utah entrepreneurs.