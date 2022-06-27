How Online Censorship Harms Sex Workers and LGBTQ Communities

In 2018, Congress passed a law that aimed to address sex trafficking on online platforms. That’s a laudable goal, but the way Congress went about it has led to dangerous and disproportionate online censorship — particularly of the communities the law was trying to protect. The law, the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act/Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (FOSTA), hasn’t meaningfully addressed sex trafficking. Instead, it has chilled speech, shut down online spaces, and made sex work more dangerous. Now, courts are poised to interpret it in a way that could make these harms even worse — by imposing liability on online platforms that don’t even know their services are being used for sex trafficking. We recently filed two friend-of-the-court briefs arguing that courts should not interpret the law in this way, because doing so would incentivize online intermediaries to censor more online speech — especially materials about sex, youth health, LGBTQ+ identity, and other important concerns.

The criminal provisions of FOSTA have already chilled online speech. Those provisions created a carve-out to platform immunity under Section 230 for certain crimes related to sex trafficking. Just as the ACLU warned it would, that carve-out has caused online platforms to remove information that sex workers rely on to keep safe, and to shut down conversations about sex education and sex work, particularly by and for LGBTQ+ people. Instagram, for example, has deleted accounts that post about sex; meanwhile, some niche, free, and queer websites have shut down entirely. Online intermediaries have largely shut down “bad johns” lists compiled by sex workers to identify abusive clients, and many affordable ways to advertise sex work. This has pushed people in the sex trades, who work in legal, semi-legal, and criminalized industries, off of online platforms and into dangerous and potentially life-threatening scenarios. Some sex workers have had to return to outdoor work or to in-person client-seeking in bars and clubs, where screening is more rushed than it is online, and where workers are more vulnerable to violence, police harassment, and HIV. In one study of FOSTA’s effects on sex workers, researchers found that the law had increased economic instability for roughly 72 percent of the study’s participants, and nearly 34 percent reported an increase of violence from clients. Against this backdrop of harm, FOSTA has not led to more prosecutions of sex trafficking. Despite the expanded definition of sex crimes under FOSTA, a June 2021 report by the Government Accountability Office showed that federal prosecutors had not used the additional criminal penalties established by FOSTA. At that time — more than three years after the passage of the law — the DOJ had prosecuted only one case using FOSTA. Indeed, it appears FOSTA made it more difficult to gather evidence and prosecute those who use platforms for sex trafficking purposes, in part because platforms relocated overseas.