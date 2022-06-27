Submit Release
June 28 proclaimed as Insurance Awareness Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has declared June 28 as Insurance Awareness Day in North Dakota.

The day encourages North Dakotans to review existing insurance policies, while evaluating unaddressed needs. Auto, homeowners, flood, health and life insurance policies should be reviewed with an agent as soon as possible.

“Having the right policies in place when the unexpected happens is critical and offers a little bit of hope in a dark time,” said Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread. “We want folks to develop a relationship with their agent so that all options are on the table and a better understanding of needs is met.”

The North Dakota Insurance Department is available to assist North Dakotans with issues with insurance policies, claims and issues. The Department also offers free and unbiased Medicare assistance to North Dakotans, year-round. More information is available on the North Dakota Insurance Department website or by calling (701)328-2440.

