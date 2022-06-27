Consultations with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) and All Trinidad General Workers' Trade Union (ATGWTU) on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 27 - Today, the Honourable Brian Manning M.P., Minister in the Ministry of Finance continued consultations on the proposed increase in the compulsory age of retirement from 60 to 65 years with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) and All Trinidad General Workers' Trade Union (ATGWTU).

The Minister held thoughtful and incisive discussions surrounding the subject matter with the representatives of TTPSSWA and ATGWTU.

Discussions with other stakeholders will continue in the near future.