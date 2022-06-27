DOT News Release: RAISED CROSSWALKS TO BE INSTALLED NEAR HAAULA ELEMENTARY, LAIE ELEMENTARY, KAHUKU HIGH & INTERMEDIATE, AND RAINBOW SCHOOL

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public of planned installations of raised crosswalks on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) near the following schools: Hauula Elementary, Laie Elementary, Kahuku High & Intermediate, and Rainbow School.

Work scheduled for the week beginning June 27 will involve single lane closures between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at:

Monday, June 27 – Hauula Elementary

Tuesday, June 28 – Laie Elementary

Wednesday, June 29 – Kahuku High & Intermediate and Rainbow School

Raised crosswalks promote pedestrian safety by improving the visibility of pedestrians in the crosswalks and providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce vehicle speed at the crosswalk. As a reminder, the speed limit in school zones on Kamehameha Highway is 25 mph.

###