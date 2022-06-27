Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,305 in the last 365 days.

DOT News Release: RAISED CROSSWALKS TO BE INSTALLED NEAR HAAULA ELEMENTARY, LAIE ELEMENTARY, KAHUKU HIGH & INTERMEDIATE, AND RAINBOW SCHOOL

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public of planned installations of raised crosswalks on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) near the following schools: Hauula Elementary, Laie Elementary, Kahuku High & Intermediate, and Rainbow School.

Work scheduled for the week beginning June 27 will involve single lane closures between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at:

Monday, June 27 – Hauula Elementary

Tuesday, June 28 – Laie Elementary

Wednesday, June 29 – Kahuku High & Intermediate and Rainbow School

Raised crosswalks promote pedestrian safety by improving the visibility of pedestrians in the crosswalks and providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce vehicle speed at the crosswalk. As a reminder, the speed limit in school zones on Kamehameha Highway is 25 mph.

###

You just read:

DOT News Release: RAISED CROSSWALKS TO BE INSTALLED NEAR HAAULA ELEMENTARY, LAIE ELEMENTARY, KAHUKU HIGH & INTERMEDIATE, AND RAINBOW SCHOOL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.