Sales Of Air Purifiers In The United States Are Forecast To Increase Rapidly At 6.6% CAGR And Reach A Valuation Of US$ 6.7 Billion By 2032; States Fact.MR

“Prominent manufacturers are penetrating the market with sustainable air purifiers and are incorporating sustainable materials in air purifiers to address obsolete filter disposal problems, opening up new avenues for market expansion”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rokville, MD, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. air purifier market witnessed growth at 4.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2021. According to analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market in United States is projected to expand at 6.6% CAGR to be valued at US$ 6.7 billion by the end of 2032.



Prominent manufacturers of air purifiers in the United States are evolving breakthrough technologies such as photocatalytic technology and ultraviolet (UV) LEDs that help to break down irritants and pathogens. Device manufacturers are also benefitting from the influx of air quality sensors that work in tandem with air purifiers to assess the risk of mould and viral transmission.

Start-ups in the air purifier market are opting for crowd-funding so as to launch their models successfully in the market. They too have the ultimate goal to launch and offer air purifiers that reduce indoor air pollutants with the help of technology, such as UVGI air purifiers or UV germicidal irradiation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The United States air purifier market is estimated at US$ 3.7 billion in 2022.

The market witnessed a historic CAGR of 4.7% during the years 2017-2021

HEPA filters hold largest market share of 63.8% as compared to other segments of activated carbon filters and ionic filters.

The commercial use case segment holds 47.7% market revenue share. The segment is predicted to rise at a high growth rate of 6.8% over the decade.

Mid-West U.S. dominates the market with 27.6% share and is projected to rise at 8.9% CAGR.

Mid-West U.S. and South-East U.S. together hold 51.5% share in the United States market.

Development of Market

Key manufacturers in the United States are launching high quality air purifiers for use in homes, schools, offices, and other public places. They are also launching air purifiers with cutting-edge laser technology and are collaborating with other market players to further their unique business solutions.

Key Segments of U.S. Air Purifier Industry Research

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Type : Self-contained/Standalone Air Purifiers Fixed/Wall Mounted Portable In-duct Air Purifiers

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Technology : HEPA Filters Activated Carbon Filters Ionic Filters Ultra-violet (UV) Technology Others

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Coverage Area : Up to 200 sq. ft. 201-300 sq. ft. 301-500 sq. ft. 501-800 sq. ft. 801-1200 sq. ft. Above 1200 sq. ft.

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Use Case : Residential Air Purifiers Commercial Air Purifiers Industrial Air Purifiers

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Sales Channel : Online Sales of Air Purifiers Company/Brand Websites e-Commerce Websites Offline Sales of Air Purifiers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Region : West US South-West US Mid-West US North-East US South-East US



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the U.S. air purifier market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by type (self-contained/standalone air purifiers, (fixed/wall mounted, portable), in-duct air purifiers), technology (HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, ionic filter, ultra-violet (UV) technology, others), coverage area (up to 200 sq. ft., 201-300 sq. ft., 301-500 sq. ft., 501-800 sq. ft., 801-1200 sq. ft., above 1200 sq. ft.), use case (residential, commercial, industrial), and sales channel (online sales (company/brand websites, e-commerce websites), offline sales (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, others)), across major regions of the United States (West U.S., South-West U.S., Mid-West U.S., North-East U.S., and South-East U.S.).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 Million-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

