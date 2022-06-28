CropSize for iOS Introduces New File Format to Share Programs*

About

Independent developer Aliaksei Khutarshchykau is an iOS and web developer based in Warsaw, Poland. Aliaksei has spent the last eight years developing a collection of specialised photo and video editing solutions for iOS devices. The first version of his flagship app, CropSize, was released in the fall of 2013, and has since received multiple improvements to make it the comprehensive photo editing app it is today. All Material and Software Copyright (C) 2022 Aliaksei Khutarshchykau. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.