Pending Florida Roof Claim State Legislation

New insurance claim laws went into effect on July 1, 2021, affecting consumers and roofing companies throughout Central Florida.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the summer of 2021, new laws were enacted that regulate how Florida home and business owners are permitted to handle roofing insurance claims. These regulations are intended to be beneficial to homeowners through the prevention of unfair rises in insurance premiums. Homeowners will have two years after the date that their roofing is damaged to file a claim with the insurance company. Property owners will also be required to provide a sixty-day notice to insurance companies before filing any lawsuit against them.

Insurance companies will be required to cover the costs of any damages to a roof that is less than ten years old. Century Public Adjusters encourage home and business owners to contact their insurance company to file a claim as soon as possible after a roof damaging incident occurs. This will prevent any potential negligence that could result in non-compliance and claim denial.

There are several marketing regulatory changes that are expected to minimally affect the roofing industry. For example, one of the new laws restricts door-to-door advertising, which is no longer a trusted form of marketing by most homeowners.

Century Public Adjusters are proud to serve Florida home and business owners when disasters occur. Reach out to a team of experienced adjusters after any roof damaging accident for a free estimate to ensure that the insurance company provides adequate compensation.

Century Public Adjusters vows to help Florida residents by keeping them informed through every step of loss and insurance recovery process. Reach Century Public Adjusters today for more information at (888) 585-8010.

More About Century Public Adjusters

Century Public Adjusters is proud to provide home and business owners throughout Florida with services to recover after property damage occurs. Their team of experienced adjusters is happy to provide free inspections to examine any damages.

Common Residential Damages and Commercial Damages Include:

• Fire

• Mold

• Storm

• Water

• Sinkhole

• Lightning

• Hail

Four locations can be found throughout Central Florida to better serve clients, including offices in Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando, and Tampa, FL. Century Public Adjusters will fight the insurance company to ensure that their clients get the fair compensation that they deserve for their losses.

Contact Century Public Adjusters today to schedule your free inspection and learn more about how to make your home safe again after disaster strikes.