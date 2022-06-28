Israeli Company YieldX Keeps Healthy Chickens Clucking With New Innovative Technology

YieldX

PARDES-HANNA-KARKUR, ISRAEL, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the growing concern for healthiness in livestock, one innovative company YieldX stands ready to remedy the problems that plague many poultry farms. YieldX is the brainchild of CEO Izak Shoshana and his partners who enthusiastically states, “Healthy livestock means healthy food, food security, and a lower carbon footprint. YieldX can predict, early detect, and prevent the appearance of diseases in livestock farming. It will limit losses and could avoid the need for antibiotic usage.” In fact, because of an increase in disease occurrences and the intensity of the disease, coupled with resistance to antibiotics, these diseases cost the farmers $100 billion per year globally.

The highly educated professionals at YieldX are all about prevention. They fervently focus on the adage that says, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” YieldX uses active biosecurity methods, AI, and IOT to predict, early detect, and prevent, in certain cases, diseases in livestock. This groundbreaking technology, developed by the masterminds of YieldX, incorporates smell, vision, and sound to produce their findings. The United States is the largest producer of poultry in the world, and in March of this year, the Department of Agriculture reported that nearly 12.6 million chicken and turkeys in at least eight states have been killed or will be destroyed soon because of disease. Statistics compiled by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in England revealed that “More than 39 million broilers arrived and were rejected at slaughter due to disease — approximately 35,000 every day.”

Livestock disease is a worldwide problem, and you do not solve it with an occasional visit by the veterinarian. When illness can be observed in an infected chicken, it is too late. As an industry giant, the team at YieldX can perceive the entire production chain and understand the conditions that may lead to diseases. If they can detect diseases early, then they can manage it and lower the damage. YieldX’s goal is to make the world’s food secure for generations to come.

YieldX’s current focus is poultry production and later they look to address other segments, such as swine. Lev Mikulitski, YieldX’s CBO, added, “We’ve just announced our next funding round and welcome industry and financial partners to join our mission. This round will allow us to make informed use of the vast data we have accumulated to crack artificial intelligence capabilities.”

For more information, please contact Lev Mikulitski at lev@yieldx.biz or Phone: 972-548-36-3156