Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,239 in the last 365 days.

Travel Advisory: Periodic Overnight Ramp Closures for Airport Connector

Starting on Tuesday night July 5, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin milling and paving the Airport Connector in Warwick which will require periodic closures of ramps to and from the connector and I-95. The closures will be scheduled once or twice a week through the end of July.

The first ramp closure on Tuesday, July 5 is scheduled for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. RIDOT will close Exit 13 on I-95 South to the Airport Connector eastbound. We will repeat this closure periodically during the weeks of July 10 and July 24.

RIDOT will also periodically close the ramp from the Airport Connector westbound to I-95 South periodically during the weeks of July 10, July 17 and July 24 during the same evening hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

RIDOT will sign a detour using Exit 12A to Route 113 East. Drivers will then use the on-ramp to I-95 North and use the northbound Exit 13 to the Airport.

The precise closure dates and times will be posted on Friday afternoons at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The paving of the Airport Connector is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

You just read:

Travel Advisory: Periodic Overnight Ramp Closures for Airport Connector

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.