Travel Advisory: Periodic Overnight Ramp Closures for Airport Connector

Starting on Tuesday night July 5, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin milling and paving the Airport Connector in Warwick which will require periodic closures of ramps to and from the connector and I-95. The closures will be scheduled once or twice a week through the end of July.

The first ramp closure on Tuesday, July 5 is scheduled for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. RIDOT will close Exit 13 on I-95 South to the Airport Connector eastbound. We will repeat this closure periodically during the weeks of July 10 and July 24.

RIDOT will also periodically close the ramp from the Airport Connector westbound to I-95 South periodically during the weeks of July 10, July 17 and July 24 during the same evening hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

RIDOT will sign a detour using Exit 12A to Route 113 East. Drivers will then use the on-ramp to I-95 North and use the northbound Exit 13 to the Airport.

The precise closure dates and times will be posted on Friday afternoons at www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The paving of the Airport Connector is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.