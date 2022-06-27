Cleanzen, Leading Chicago Maid Service, Announces ‘One Click’ Home Cleaning

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cleanzen, the leading Chicago maid service and house cleaning service provider in Chicago, has announced innovative ‘One Click’ home cleaning services for its clients. Cleanzen is offering its clients the facility to book the cleaning services by selecting a date and time of their liking directly from the website. The company is then responsible for promptly sending a professional cleaner to handle all the previously mentioned cleaning tasks, leaving their clients free to take care of more important tasks or sit back and enjoy.

Cleanzen cleaning services provide trusted and vetted cleaners; hired only after passing the company's 5-point approval system. All cleaners receive training in respecting privacy while delivering dependable cleaning services.

Cleanzen’s maid service staff comes equipped with everything required for the job. All the products and procedures used by Cleanzen staff are eco-friendly and meet the U.S. EPA safety standards. The products are carefully selected to provide safe and clean surfaces without degrading indoor air quality by using excessively fragrant VOC-containing cleaning supplies. Cleanzen cleaning services take pride in using eco-friendly alternatives, such as washable microfiber cloths, to lessen the waste produced during any cleaning job.

Home and business owners can now book their cleaning tasks instantly online. The company also provides efficient all-day customer support to help navigate any service problems or schedule conflicts. Cleanzen offers customized cleaning services in addition to the standard services for residential and commercial settings.

To learn more about Cleanzen's complete range of cleaning services, visit the company's official website at https://cleanzen.com/chicago/. Readers can also schedule a cleaning service by logging on to the Cleanzen website.

"Cleanzen cleaning services are now just one click away for all our clients," stated the Cleanzen representative while revealing the company’s online services.

She added, "Our clients can now book cleaning services easily by logging on to the company website. The home cleaning, office cleaning, and post-construction services provided by our professional staff are known for being the best in the business. We never compromise on the quality of our services. If our clients are dissatisfied with the services for some reason, they can notify us, and our staff will re-clean the area at no extra charge."

About the Company

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcVmfMrBbxg

Cleanzen Cleaning Services is a Chicago-based cleaning services provider. The company was founded with a single goal: to provide services that deliver a clean and hygienic home or office environment for its clients to enjoy. Cleanzen's high-quality standards and professionalism have propelled the brand to the top of the cleaning industry in Chicago.

