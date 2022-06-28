Kingsview Chief Technical Analyst Buff Dormeier Named as a 2022 Technical Analyst Awards Winner

The Volume Factor Risk Overlay Garners Recognition for Best Specialist Product Research

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners announced today that Kingsview Investment Management's Chief Technical Analyst Buff Dormeier, CMT (Fort Wayne, IN), is again garnering accolades. Dormeier's Volume Factor Risk Overlay was named winner of The Technical Analyst's 2022 "Best Specialist Product Research Award."

The Volume Factor Risk Overlay strives to achieve the dual objectives of delivering excess returns throughout bull market cycles while attempting to preserve capital during cyclical bear markets. Going beyond the benefits of modern portfolio theory, the Risk Overlay is applied to the Volume Factor Portfolio Series offered through Kingsview Investment Management. This series provides Financial Advisors tactical portfolios with a risk mitigation framework.

The key points of the Risk Overlay philosophy include:

• Risk mitigation – The portfolio aims to mitigate investor risk through lower downside volatility and capital drawdowns by reducing market exposure during perceived prolonged bear markets.

• Capital Weighted Volume and the Advance Decline – Measure the growth or contraction of liquidity within the broad markets.

• Capital Weighted Dollar Volume - Tracks the flow of capital in and out of indexes gauging the trends of money flow.

• Opportunistic Reentries – By identifying possible capitulation events through VPCI (Volume Price Confirmation Indicator) V Bottoms, the Risk Overlay attempts to capture the returns potentially offered through newly emerging bull markets.

This recognition is one in a series of honors for Dormeier, including the 2007 Charles H. Dow Award, Trader Planet's 2012 Star Award, 2013's Technical Analyst's Book of the Year, and ' '2021's Technical Analyst of the Year Finalist.

"This newest award continues to prove that Buff Dormeier's expertise goes above and beyond that of his peers. His deep understanding of the technical aspects of the market makes him an invaluable resource for his clients and the industry as a whole.", says Kingsview CEO Sean McGillivray

The Technical Analyst Awards (London), now in their 14th year, are the only awards devoted to technical analysis research, data and trading software for the institutional markets. Celebrating the most insightful technical analysis research available within the institutional markets, these awards are highly regarded within the financial markets, attracting participation from hundreds of banks, research houses and software companies across the globe.

According to the Best Specialist Product Research judges, the Volume Factor Risk Overlay is an "…innovative approach to consider volume together with trend to decide about further market direction. It is not easy to take the volume factor into account in practice, and it has apparently been successful here. Furthermore, the use of market breadth indicators such as the advance/decline line and of course the performance achieved are convincing."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners is a unique alternative in a crowded field of financial advisory offerings. The firm holds a simple belief that quality of service, knowledge of subject matter and fairness can all coalesce into a successful business. Dedication to their clients' welfare serves as a foundational trait, and one deeply entrenched within the cultural fabric of Kingsview. For many, the financial services industry has fallen dramatically short of meeting their needs, but Kingsview aims to do better and is dedicated to "Elevating the Standard of Care".

To achieve this mission, Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based, Registered Investment Advisor serving thousands of individual clients across the nation. Complementing the firm's advisory business is their full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance Services. Finally, Kingsview Partners works to ensure clients have access to high-value, low-cost, professionally managed investments via Kingsview Investment Management, a standalone asset manager providing investment portfolios to meet nearly any client need.

About the Technical Analyst Awards

Nominations for the Technical Analyst awards were open to any institution or company within the financial markets that provided services, software or carried out work in relation to technical analysis, data, trading software and/or artificial intelligence during calendar year 2021. Kingsview Investment Management’s Volume Factor Global Unconstrained strategy was selected the winner of the Best Specialist Product/Research category based upon review by an independent panel of judges assessing the practical application of the product to the financial markets, its originality, its ease of use and its value in trading and investing. There were 15 entrants total in the category and an administration fee of $130 was paid to enter.