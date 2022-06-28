Trump Book Released by Formerly Undocumented Mexican Immigrant Jose Mauricio Mendoza
"The Golden Trump Statue: An Immigrants Journey" is an autobiography that underscores immigrant Jose Mauricio Mendoza's love for America.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since mid-2020, The Golden Trump Statue, nicknamed the “Golden Calf” by the liberal media, has been mocked by several media personalities like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. Its controversial origins have piqued the interest of millions, and several news networks like BBC, CNN, Univision, and The Washington Post have described this piece as a quirky representation of the 45th president.
On Labor Day weekend, September 3-5, 2022, two months before the November midterm elections, Jose Mauricio Mendoza intends to release the autobiography, "Golden Trump Statue," through Amazon Books, Barnes & Noble, and Apple Books to bring a complete picture to the audience. This autobiography covers all events of importance while clearing up the confusion on the origins of this statue, including Mr. Mendoza’s thoughts on the divisiveness of the American political landscape.
To download an audio sample of Chapter 2, ‘Tribute to Trump,” Click Here.
To watch a trailer of American journalist Bella Shaw’s introduction of Mr. Mendoza, Click Here.
At the same time, several Golden Trump Statue-related projects will be initiated by Mr. Mendoza, including the Golden Trump Statue auction and NFT offerings. Through all these projects, including the autobiography, Mr. Mendoza plans to contribute the majority of the proceeds raised to the Trump and Republican campaigns.
This statue has caused a lot of outrage while also bringing more attention to Mr. Mendoza's perspective on immigration policies. It has become an iconic piece that the liberal news media has labeled the “Golden Calf.” More information on the statue is available at trumpstatue.net.
About Jose Mauricio Mendoza:
Mr. Mendoza is a Mexican immigrant brought illegally (“undocumented”) to America as an infant, now a naturalized American citizen. He is an entrepreneur with an MBA. His experience in business has helped him launch several successful major projects. Currently, Mr. Mendoza is the owner of TrumpStatue.net and is working tirelessly to raise Trump devotees' interest.
While Mr. Mendoza has been a low-key person all his life, his contribution to the “Golden Calf” design has brought the spotlight. The extensive coverage from massive media outlets and personalities has helped Mr. Mendoza gain more recognition as he aims to launch additional Golden Statue-related projects.
