BuildingLens Announces Acceptance into Cleantech Open's 2022 Accelerator Cohort.

Building Lens David Burchfield Paul Bursch Cleantech Open

BuildingLens announces that it has been formally accepted into Cleantech Open's 2022 Accelerator Cohort.

We measure key indoor air quality parameters such as temperature, humidity, CO2, particulates, and volatile organic compounds, & help staff to quickly visualize and correct air issues and save energy.” — Paul Bursch

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuildingLens announces that it has been formally accepted into Cleantech Open's 2022 Accelerator Cohort. The Cleantech Open (CTO) runs the world’s largest cleantech accelerator program in the world. CTO’s mission is to find, fund, and foster entrepreneurs with big ideas that address today’s most urgent energy, environmental and economic challenges. CTO companies went on to raise over $1.5 billion in equity, and in recent cohorts, 39% of founder CEOs self-identified as BIPOC and/or women.

Our selection by the CTO validates the importance software can and will have in improving building air quality and energy efficiency performance. Optimizing energy efficiency and indoor air quality (IAQ) is often a balancing act. Both exist on opposite ends of the spectrum regarding resiliency in buildings. Most software solutions tend to prioritize energy savings at the expense of IAQ. BuildingLens® strikes an optimal balance between energy savings and IAQ by prioritizing occupants' health and comfort while decreasing energy use in buildings. The creators of BuildingLens® have spent decades developing and deploying web-based energy management software solutions in previous capacities, and they bring the same expertise to the creation of BuildingLens®. Several competencies merge at the confluence of BuildingLens® with one aim: providing clean and healthy indoor spaces for building occupants while saving energy and mitigating the effects of climate change.

BuildingLens measures key indoor air quality (IAQ) parameters such as temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds (VOC), automatically mitigates IAQ threats, enabling building staff to quickly visualize and correct any potential issues and save energy consumption as a bonus. A network of IAQ sensors connected to the dashboard monitors and validates the effectiveness of the building’s existing air cleaning systems.

Many of our clients and prospects have indicated they don’t have the time, resources, or knowledge of energy management to effectively use products that require monitoring, data analysis, and hands-on use to achieve indoor air quality and energy savings. For companies that have gone down the monitoring path, it may explain why there are so many 3rd party services that offer to remotely take on the commercial energy management role for organizations. BuildingLens seeks to bring effective and easy-to-use building control to the SMB & multifamily markets by providing automatic adjustments to facility operations that center on increasing occupant health and decreasing utility spend.

Building Lens is also about Energy Justice. While everybody feels the harmful effects of climate change, vulnerable populations and disadvantaged communities suffer impacts the most. Software solutions for the small and medium-sized market are limited. This lack of solutions is felt more by buildings in disadvantaged communities, such as community-based residential homes, group homes, senior living facilities, and multi-family dwelling units. Proffering people-focused solutions are at the heart of energy justice, and BuildingLens® seeks to be one of such premier solutions.

David Burchfield, CEO of Building Lens, noted that

“On behalf of the BuidlingLens team, we would like to express our excitement for being a part of the CleanTech Open and our appreciation to the selection committee for believing in us! We are approaching this journey with a learning mindset, hoping to network with people who share our drive and vision, and looking to co-create a technology that increases the quality of life for society. We’re grateful for CTO’s support of early-stage companies such as ours.”