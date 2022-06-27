Submit Release
Spotlight is now on a newborn platform Jakaverse

/EIN News/ -- Bangkok, Thailand, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 11, 2022, jakaverse held a press conference, Roadshow, joining forces with leading brands in Thailand. With world-class brands working with them, such as Singha Corporation, The Mall Group, The Em District has announced the creation of the world-class Metaverse with a large number of media and participants.


In the event, there was a press release and provided details of innovations and progress of various projects. It is very interesting with lots of graphics, applications, including innovations. It is considered interesting for the future world such as AI-powered educational institutes, concert venues with capacity for people around the world branded stores that can order products through the virtual world and have them delivered to your home immediately.


Jakaverse is a virtual world platform. which is simulated as a paradise island of the future, defined as “The Island”, has a distinctive point, emphasizing the city of gaming entertainment, e-commerce, service and innovation. which can attract people of all genders and ages as well.


JK coins are listed on exchanges LBank, Hotbit Exchange, PancakeSwap, etc.

www.Jakaverse.com

Contact Singha : 

Name: Mr. Piti Bhirombhakdi
Boonrawd Trading Co.,Ltd
1003 Samsen Road, Dusit, Bangkok 10300, Thailand
Tel: ( 662 ) ( 662 ) 242-4000
Fax: ( 662 ) ( 662 ) 669-2089 , 243-1740
E-mail: callcenter (at) boonrawd.co.th

Contact The Mall Group :

Name: Mr. Piti Bhirombhakdi
Address : 144 Ramkhamhang Rd, Hua Mak, Bangkapi, Bangkok 10240
Tel: 023101000
www.themallgroup.com

Contact The Em District : THE EMPORIUM BANGKOK

Name: Supaluck Umpujh
Address : 622 Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok, Thailand 10110
Phone : 0-2269-1000
www.emporium.co.th


Name: Jakapong Prachuabmoh
Company Name :- Jakaverse
Email Id :- aumjakapongp (at) hotmail.com
Company Website :- https://www.jakaverse.com

