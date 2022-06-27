Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Adams

Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Allen

Lima Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Athens

Athens County Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Athens Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

Somerset Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Brown

Brown County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Sardinia

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Carroll

Carroll County

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Village of Neville

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Columbiana

Yellow Creek Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fairfield

Greenfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Carroll

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

555 West Goodale New Community Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow

 FFR

07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

New Albany Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Education

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia County Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga County Airport Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Guernsey

Ohio Valley Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Harrison

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Alger Public Library of the Upper Scioto Valley School District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Athens Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Rumley Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Huron

Huron Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

New London Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Northern Ohio Rural Water

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Knox

Brown Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Centerburg

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Fredericktown

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

South Point Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Medina

Medina City Development Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Chippewa Lake

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Seville

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Mercer

Butler Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Miami East Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Monroe

Green Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Monroe County Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Madison Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Tuslaw Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Akron City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Salem Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington

Aurelius Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Distribution channels:


