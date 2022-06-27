Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Adams
Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Allen
Lima Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Athens
Athens County Regional Planning Commission
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Athens Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Belmont
Somerset Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2021
Brown
Brown County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Sardinia
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Carroll
Carroll County
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Clermont
Village of Neville
FFR
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Columbiana
Yellow Creek Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Fairfield
Greenfield Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Carroll
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Franklin
555 West Goodale New Community Authority
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Central Ohio Interoperable Radio System
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow
FFR
07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2018
New Albany Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Ohio Department of Education
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Gallia
Gallia County Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Geauga
Geauga County Airport Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Guernsey
Ohio Valley Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
City of Harrison
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Alger Public Library of the Upper Scioto Valley School District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Harrison
Athens Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Rumley Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Huron
Huron Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
New London Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Northern Ohio Rural Water
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Jefferson
Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Knox
Brown Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Centerburg
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Fredericktown
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Lawrence
Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
South Point Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
IPA
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Mahoning County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Medina
Medina City Development Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Chippewa Lake
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Seville
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Meigs
Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Mercer
Butler Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Miami
Miami East Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Monroe
Green Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Monroe County Park District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Pickaway
Pickaway County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Richland
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Scioto
Madison Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Stark
Tuslaw Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Akron City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tuscarawas
Salem Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Washington
Aurelius Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021