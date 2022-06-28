UPFAD Festival In the Buckeye State Helps Those With Disabilities to Show Off Their Many Talents

All Disabilities Festival July 17th 2022 All Disabilities Festival Sunday July 17th 2022

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known entrepreneur Nicole Carter is the founder and CEO of Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities, LLC (UPFAD). This dynamic, inspirational company and social enterprise encourages entrepreneurialism for seniors, veterans, adults, and children with disabilities. UPFAD offers an arena for them to showcase their talents by creating live, drive-in, drive-thru, and virtual events. In addition, they offer informational resources and vendor opportunities. On July 17, 2022, UPFAD will celebrate their 8th annual All-Disabilities Festival. They will hold this free, and fun filled jubilee at Genoa Park on W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215, from 11am - 7pm. The gathering promises to be a place of fun for all who attend, and features a stage for participants to sing, DJ music, clean R&B musical artists, vendors, and much more.

Mrs. Carter has over thirty years of local, regional, and national event experience and has a reputation of excellence that proceeds her. Through the platform of events and festivals, the community at large realizes the many talents and abilities of those with special needs. Also, UPFAD creates educational programs, books, CDs, and audio recordings to encourage disabilities acceptance and inclusion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States counts around 61 million adults with disabilities. That represents 26% of adults in the U.S., or 1 in 4 adults.

This year is extremely special because it marks the return to an in-person event. The All-Disabilities Festival is near and dear to Nicole’s heart, largely because of her oldest son. Mrs. Carter recalls, “My oldest showed me his genius when he was only 7 years old. I was so worried about occupational and speech therapy, and he asked me, out of the blue, for a guitar. I went out and bought it for him and he started singing and playing in perfect pitch. This sparked in me to see the hidden genius he actually is, and from that experience, I created the company UPFAD.”

Every year All-Disabilities Festival has grown and now boasts an expected crowd of 5,000. Nicole is thankful to all who come out to support, and to the many dedicated and generous sponsors who contribute to the success of this monumental project.

For more information on this worthwhile event and vendor availabilities, please go to www.upfad.org or contact Nicole Carter at email: alldisabilities@gmail.com or phone 614-407-9279

