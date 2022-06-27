Serializer/Deserializer Market Size Projected To Reach USD 1,054.9 Million at a CAGR of 8.8%, By 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand of industries for faster data connection for video download and streaming in HD, and seamless sharing of huge databases without any issues are the major factor influencing market growth.

Market Trends – Increasing need for faster data transfer and bandwidth saving at the same time.

The global Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) market is expected to reach USD 539.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the issues in the design traditional methods of increasing system performance such as increasing frequency, pipelining transactions, and widening bus interface, need for advanced data transfer technologies and better system performance, due to emergence of powerful microprocessors and multimedia appliances and the demand for reduced number of data paths, and connecting pins or wires required.

A serializer/deserializer (SerDes) is an integrated circuit or device used for converting between serial data and parallel interfaces in both directions, in high-speed communications. A SerDes is used in a range of technologies and applications, and provides data transmission over a single or differential line by minimizing the number of I/O pins and connections. In ordinary terms, these devices convert parallel data into serial data that travel over an intermediate media that may not support parallel data or it is used for bandwidth saving.

Serial interconnects forms the crucial backbone of modern communications systems, thus increasing the impact of serialyzer/deserialyzer on system cost and performance. SerDes devices fall into a various basic architectures, each for a specific application requirement.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• A clock multiplier unit looks after the peripheral and transmitter clocking of the serializer/ deserializer. The lanes are used to look after all the inputs and outputs of the serial interface. The peripheral may consist of either two or four lanes. A physical coding sub block is responsible for translation of data in the parallel interface.

• Consumer electronics is supposed to be the most demanding applications of the devices during the forecast period, since SERDES IP offers unique low power, less expensive, capability improving the signal integrity with incredibly low bit-error-rate.

• 8b/10b SerDes are used to serializing byte-oriented data across backplanes, cable and fiber, like cell or packet traffic. Many standards such as Fibre Channel, Ethernet, InfiniBand and others use the popular 8b/10b coding at rates of 1.0625, 1.25, 2.5, and 3.125 Gbps and are available that span these data rates.

• North America dominates the market, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% in the coming years. This is due to the fact that, North America is the hub for a number of SerDes manufacturers, particularly in US. Some of them being, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, and Intesil (Renesas), among others.

• Key participants include Faraday Technology, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments, NXP, ON Semiconductor, Avago (Broadcom), STMicroelectronics, Cypress, ROHM Semiconductor, Semtech, Vitesse (Microsemi), and Intesil (Renesas), among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) Market on the basis of Product type, enterprise size, component, application, functional block type, architectures, Industry vertical and region:

Product type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Stand-Alone SerDes

• SerDes IP Core

Enterprise size Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Large enterprises

• Small and medium enterprises

Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Clock Multiplier Unit

• Lanes

• Physical coding sub block

Applications Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Optical Fiber Communication

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Datacenter and Cloud Computing

• Others

Functional block type Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Parallel in Serial out (PISO) (or Parallel-to-Serial converter)

• Serial in Parallel out (SIPO) (or Serial-to-Parallel converter)

Architecture Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Parallel clock

• Embedded clock bits

• 8b/10b SerDes

• Bit interleaving

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Automotive

• Telecom & IT

• Aerospace

• Military And Defense

• Manufacturing

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand units; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

