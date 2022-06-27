Retrofitting of Existing Ductile Iron Pipelines to Provide Larger Opportunities to Market Players in Europe, States Fact.MR

“Manufacturers need to focus on the introduction of supreme quality ductile iron pipes that provide strength and durability for life,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ireland, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe ductile iron pipes market witnessed 2.1% CAGR during the years 2017-2021. According to the detailed analysis done by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market is projected to expand at 3.4% CAGR to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.63 billion by the end of 2032.



Water transportation and natural gas are some of the major industries using industrial pipelines to supply water and gas to the population. Rapid urbanization and growing infrastructural development are leading to enhanced demand for natural resources and purified water . As a result, the oil & natural gas industry is improving its infrastructure and replacing old ductile iron pipes with new ones owing to their corrosion properties.

In addition, rapid urbanization is resulting in augmented demand for purified and hygienic water . The need to build underground infrastructure is also rising for upgrading PVC, HDPE, etc., to be replaced with ductile pipes. As such, varied applications of ductile iron pipes and the retrofitting rate of existing pipelines are likely to provide huge opportunities to ductile iron pipe suppliers in the European region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

is currently valued at US$ 1.16 billion. During the 2017-2021 historical years, the market witnessed a CAGR of 2.1%.

DN 350-DN1000 diameter pipes hold a market share of 27.6%, while DN 80-DN 300 diameter pipes account for 21.2% share.

Under the application segment, portable water distribution accounts for 38.4% market share.

Germany leads the European market with 24.8% market share and this market is projected to rise at 4.4% CAGR through 2032.

Together, Russia and Italy are likely to represent 46.8% of the overall market share in 2022.

Development of Market

Focus on strategies such as acquisitions, divestments, and capacity expansion is emerging as a winning strategy for prominent ductile iron pipe manufacturers in the European region.

Prominent players in the market are focusing on introducing fire-resistant pipes and also those that are resistant to other seismic movements, along with supreme quality pipes that are long-lasting.

Manufacturers have developed an efficient way of protecting ductile iron pipes against microbean action, strengthening the self-protection qualities of ductile iron, and enabling these pipes to withstand aggressive conditions.

For instance :

Saint-Gobain PAM signed an agreement to divest its pipe business in China in 2021. The group is likely to sell around 67% of its Chinese pipe business to a consortium.

signed an agreement to divest its pipe business in China in 2021. The group is likely to sell around 67% of its Chinese pipe business to a consortium. Svobodny Sokol LLC began ductile iron pipe production for Hungary in 2020, for water supply.

Segmentation of Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Industry Research

Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market by Diameter : DN 80 – DN 300 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 350 – DN 1000 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 1100 – DN 1200 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 1400 & DN 2000 Ductile Iron Pipes DN 2000 and Above Ductile Iron Pipes

Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market by Application : Ductile Iron Pipes for Potable Water Distribution Ductile Iron Pipes for Sewage & Wastewater Ductile Iron Pipes for Irrigation Ductile Iron Pipes for Mining Others

Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market by External Protection : Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes PE Ductile Iron Pipes PU Ductile Iron Pipes Ceramic Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes

Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market by Sales Channel : Direct Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes Indirect Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes

Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market by Country : Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Russia BENELUX Rest of Europe



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe ductile iron pipes market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by diameter (DN 80 – DN 300, DN 350 – DN 1000, DN 1100 – DN 1200, DN 1400 & DN 2000, DN 2000 & above), application (ductile iron pipes for potable water distribution, ductile iron pipes for sewage & wastewater, ductile iron pipes for irrigation, ductile iron pipes for mining, others), external protection (Zn/Zn-Al + bitumen/epoxy ductile iron pipes, PE ductile iron pipes, PU ductile iron pipes, ceramic epoxy ductile iron pipes), and sales channel (direct sales, indirect sales), across major countries of Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe).

