Debora Kuchka-Craig Receives HFMA Individual Achievement Award

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today presented Debora Kuchka-Craig, FHFMA, with the 2022 Frederick C. Morgan Individual Achievement Award, honoring career-long contributions to HFMA and to the healthcare finance profession.



During her healthcare career, Kuchka-Craig has served as both a payer and a provider. She is currently senior vice president of Managed Care for MedStar Health in Columbia, Maryland, where she is responsible for the development and execution of third-party payer strategy, contract negotiations and payer relations on behalf of MedStar’s hospitals, employed physicians and diversified healthcare businesses. Kuchka-Craig also serves a key role in population health operations, and is responsible for creating and implementing value-based arrangements with executive oversight for several accountable care arrangements.

Kuchka-Craig has served HFMA in many roles at both the chapter and national levels. She is a former president of the HFMA Maryland Chapter and has held various other chapter leadership positions. She has also been a frequent speaker, mentor and participant in chapter educational events. In recognition of her significant, long-term service to the Maryland Chapter, she received the chapter’s Petrik Award in 2010.

A fellow of HFMA, Kuchka-Craig was also a national director and held several Board officer positions, culminating in national chair from 2010–11. She also served on the National Board of Examiners, the Audit and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee, the Strategic Planning Committee and the Governance Committee. Kuchka-Craig has been recognized for outstanding leadership by the association with various awards, including the Follmer Bronze, Reeves Silver, Muncie Gold and Medal of Honor merit awards.

After completing her term as national chair, Kuchka-Craig chaired the Search Committee for HFMA’s new CEO in 2012. A few years later, she answered the call again to chair a steering committee charged with overseeing an extensive multi-year initiative to enhance the HFMA volunteer leadership experience.

Kuchka-Craig’s colleagues at MedStar and from HFMA’s Maryland Chapter appreciate her dedication to the mission of healthcare, her mentorship of others and her generous spirit. “Debi’s fearless leadership is fueled by her commitment to improve the lives and health of the patients and communities MedStar Health serves,” wrote Michelle V. Brandt and Jennifer M. Maher in the Maryland Chapter’s award nomination letter. “By her example, Debi also inspires others. In her leadership role, she consistently looks for opportunities to grow and develop her team members to expand their horizons and advance their careers. She never forgets to celebrate work successes to ensure her team knows that their work is noticed and appreciated.”

“I am deeply humbled by this award, and accept it on behalf of all those I’ve had the opportunity to work with and learn from through the years,” said Kuchka-Craig upon accepting the award during HFMA’s annual conference. “I strongly believe that successful initiatives I led were only successful because of the brilliant, passionate people I had the privilege to work with. Honestly, I have always gotten much more back from those around me, than they received from me.”

“Debi brings insight, enthusiasm and a collegial approach to everything she does,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “She has been a trusted mentor, a skilled problem solver and a role model for countless people over the years.”

A past recipient of Maryland’s Top 100 Women award, Kuchka-Craig has served on numerous community boards and organizations, and previously served as a Governor appointee to the Maryland Health Insurance Plan Board.

She received her bachelor’s degree cum laude from Lehigh University, and a master’s degree in health planning and administration from The Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health (now the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health).



