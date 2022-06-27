Metaverse in Gaming Market Competitive Landscape, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rapidly rising popularity of play-to-earn games, growing user bases of popular games, and increasing spending in the gaming sector

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Metaverse in Gaming Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Metaverse in Gaming industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2028.

Market Dynamics:

Metaverse is a virtual universe that combines digital technologies such as VR, AR, and other technologies such video-conferencing, cryptocurrencies, games, social media, and live-streaming. Metaverse in gaming allows users to engaged in immersive virtual reality and increasing number of companies are focusing on developing digitally immersive platforms to offer enhanced gaming experiences to users. Increasing popularity of play-to-earn games, rapid advancements in AR, VR, and XR technologies, and rising user base in the gaming sector are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of VR headsets and other hands-free technologies, increasing development of play-to-earn gaming platforms in the metaverse, and rapidly rising investment in metaverse gaming platforms are other factors that can contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Metaverse can change the way people interact with technology and each other and has the ability to enhance communication and connections. Metaverse majorly focuses on the gaming sector and increasing number of gaming companies, online gambling companies and esports enthusiasts are focusing on leveraging metaverse to develop more accessible, immersive, and value driven gaming environments for users. Integration go NFTs and cryptocurrencies will allows users to buy in-game assets and create value and support the metaverse ecosystem. Advancements in cloud gaming, rising popularity of subscription-based services, and increasing demand for more immersive gaming platforms are some other factors expected to fuel market growth going ahead. However, lack of knowledge regarding metaverse technologies, high costs of high-end VR devices, and concerns regarding data security and privacy are some factors that can hamper market growth to a certain extent going ahead.

The report also studies the key companies of the Metaverse in Gaming market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are:

Roblox Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Epic Games

Magic Leap, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Lilith Games

Nike

NVIDIA

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in gaming market on the basis of component, device, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mobile

VR Headsets

PCs

Gaming Consoles

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Metaverse in Gaming market for the forecast period. empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

VR Headsets Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

VR headsets segment is expected to dominate other device segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period attributable to rapid adoption of VR headsets due to rising demand for immersive gaming experiences, technological advancements in AR and VR devices, rising popularity of VR gaming, and rapid launch of advanced VR headsets.

NFTs Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to use of NFTs to purchase in-game assets, carry out secure property transactions, and facilitate efficient identity, social, and community experiences in the metaverse. NFTs are secured via blockchain technology and enables users to participate in financial in-game economies in the metaverse.

Asia Pacific Market Revenue to Expand Significantly:

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to technological advancements in metaverse platforms, rising acceptance of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, increasing population of gamers and rising disposable income among individuals, and increasing investment to develop highly immersive gaming platforms.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

