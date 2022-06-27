KIDS CANCEL CANCER EVENT BY TEEN ADVOCATES TO FUND PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH BY SAMUEL WAXMAN CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION
EINPresswire.com/ -- M E D I A A L E R T
KIDS CANCEL CANCER EVENT BY TEEN ADVOCATES TO FUND PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH BY THE SAMUEL WAXMAN CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION (SWCRF)
Kids Cancel Cancer is the latest fundraising event to benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), an international organization committed to funding world-class cancer research around the world. Unlike, other fundraising events, this Event was created and is being organized by adolescents to specifically raise money for pediatric cancer research.
In addition to raising vital funds for groundbreaking research, Kids Cancel Cancer will be an entertaining day of arcades, miniature golf, great food, raffle prizes, and more. Parents are more than welcome to attend too.
This inaugural event will take place on August 17th, 2022 at the Clubhouse in East Hampton from 5:00pm – 9:00pm. Tickets are $100 for kids, $125 for parents (adults). For more information, or to buy tickets, donate - visit www.waxmancancer.org/kids-cancel-cancer
Meet the co-chairs:
Mischa Abend
“Cancer impacts so many families around the world. My main goal is to raise awareness and make a difference.”
Abey Fuks
“The event will be fun and entertaining. Attendees will be inspired by the work the Foundation does to make a difference in peoples’ lives.”
Ava Litman
“Cancer has affected my family in so many ways. I have seen many dark days stemming from this horrible disease. I hope to help eradicate cancer.”
Hayley Silvers
“I want my friends to know that research can lead to a cure, and we can end this awful illness.”
About Pediatric Cancer:
While pediatric cancer deaths have declined by 65 percent over the past few decades, cancer remains a leading cause of death for children and teenagers. In fact, it is estimated that 10,500 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed among children (birth to 14 years old) each year, and about 1,190 children will die from the disease. Additionally, a recent study published in Aging AND Cancer found that childhood cancer survivors experience serious health issues in adult life, much earlier than their counterparts who did not have cancer as a kid.
“It is also important to understand that while amazing advancements in treating cancer are saving lives, most treatments can have lasting negative impacts on the human body. This is why we must prioritize research that develops new therapeutics that are both effective, and also less toxic,” said Dr. Samuel Waxman, SWCRF CEO and Founder.
About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org.
Norah Lawlor
KIDS CANCEL CANCER EVENT BY TEEN ADVOCATES TO FUND PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH BY THE SAMUEL WAXMAN CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION (SWCRF)
Kids Cancel Cancer is the latest fundraising event to benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), an international organization committed to funding world-class cancer research around the world. Unlike, other fundraising events, this Event was created and is being organized by adolescents to specifically raise money for pediatric cancer research.
In addition to raising vital funds for groundbreaking research, Kids Cancel Cancer will be an entertaining day of arcades, miniature golf, great food, raffle prizes, and more. Parents are more than welcome to attend too.
This inaugural event will take place on August 17th, 2022 at the Clubhouse in East Hampton from 5:00pm – 9:00pm. Tickets are $100 for kids, $125 for parents (adults). For more information, or to buy tickets, donate - visit www.waxmancancer.org/kids-cancel-cancer
Meet the co-chairs:
Mischa Abend
“Cancer impacts so many families around the world. My main goal is to raise awareness and make a difference.”
Abey Fuks
“The event will be fun and entertaining. Attendees will be inspired by the work the Foundation does to make a difference in peoples’ lives.”
Ava Litman
“Cancer has affected my family in so many ways. I have seen many dark days stemming from this horrible disease. I hope to help eradicate cancer.”
Hayley Silvers
“I want my friends to know that research can lead to a cure, and we can end this awful illness.”
About Pediatric Cancer:
While pediatric cancer deaths have declined by 65 percent over the past few decades, cancer remains a leading cause of death for children and teenagers. In fact, it is estimated that 10,500 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed among children (birth to 14 years old) each year, and about 1,190 children will die from the disease. Additionally, a recent study published in Aging AND Cancer found that childhood cancer survivors experience serious health issues in adult life, much earlier than their counterparts who did not have cancer as a kid.
“It is also important to understand that while amazing advancements in treating cancer are saving lives, most treatments can have lasting negative impacts on the human body. This is why we must prioritize research that develops new therapeutics that are both effective, and also less toxic,” said Dr. Samuel Waxman, SWCRF CEO and Founder.
About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter