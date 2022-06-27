Việt Nam’s first peacekeeping engineering unit gets to work in Abyei

VIETNAM, June 27 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 quickly set to work at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) immediately after its 184 members fully assembled.

Just days after arriving in Abyei, the unit set up two teams for emergency road rescue and repair activities along roads in the northern division - a border area between Sudan and South Sudan.

The unit also took over the construction of a workshop for repairing and maintaining equipment, cars and motorbikes of the UN peacekeeping mission, which the first group of the unit had been working on since early May.

The workshop is expected to be completed and put into operation in June.

In parallel with implementing the assigned tasks, the unit also repaired the barracks to ensure stable accommodation for its members as soon as possible.

So far, the unit has ensured the set schedule of all assigned tasks and has been applauded for their capability, especially their creativity and high sense of responsibility.

These initial results will be an important premise for the Engineering Unit Rotation 1 to continue to successfully complete their next tasks in the working term at the UNISFA. — VNS