Party chief holds phone talks with his Cambodia counterpart

— VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng holds phone talks with President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the CPP and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Party leader Trọng congratulated the Cambodian Party for leading the Cambodian people to reap great and important achievements in many fields over the past 71 years.

He also congratulated Cambodia for successfully organising the 2022 communal elections, in which the CPP gained victory, demonstrating the role and position of the CPP under the leadership of President Hun Sen.

He expressed his belief that under the wise reign of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly, and the Government of Cambodia, along with the key role of the CPP led by President Hun Sen, the Cambodia people will continue gaining new and greater achievements in national protection, construction, and development.

President of the CPP Hun Sen, who doubles as Cambodian Prime Minister, thanked Party Chief Trọng for congratulating Cambodia on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding CPP, the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia bilateral relations and the successful organisation of the 2022 communal elections, which deeply demonstrated the good neighborly relationship, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation between Cambodia and Việt Nam.

He thanked Việt Nam for coordinating and assisting Cambodia in successfully organising an event in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the historical journey by now Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to overthrow Pol Pot's genocidal regime.

The CPP leader expressed his delight at the great and comprehensive achievements that the Vietnamese people have gained and said he believed that under the leadership of the Vietnamese Communist Party led by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Vietnamese people will continue harvesting new and greater achievements.

The two sides expressed their pleasure at the continuous development of the cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia, bringing in practical benefits for the people of the two countries.

They stressed the meaning and importance of the solidarity and mutual support between the two parties, states and peoples, and affirmed to continue to keep and promote bilateral relations.

They agreed to closely coordinate to boost the cooperation towards the orientations set by the two sides.

They spoke highly of the important meaning of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022. VNS