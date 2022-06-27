Greenwich Polo Club Provides the Perfect Summer - Experience style and sophistication of a prestigious Polo match
EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenwich Polo Club Provides the Perfect Summer - Experience style and sophistication of a prestigious Polo match just moments from Manhattan
Stylish entertainment off the field and the excitement of World Class Polo Play (Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club)
The iconic Greenwich Polo Club is simply the best way to spend a stylish and lively Sunday afternoon this summer. Just moments away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, one will find an escape that will pleasantly impress all ages. Nestled on 80 acres in the beautiful backcountry in the exclusive gated Conyers Farm community of Connecticut, the Greenwich Polo Club hosts some of the most prominent tournaments and professional players in Polo (no exhibitions here), including the esteemed 20-goal East Coast Open by Audi of America.
Each match is attended by thousands of alluring spectators flocking from New York City, Fairfield, and around the world who come to enjoy an afternoon with friends and family and experience world-class polo sport. So pack a picnic and sip champagne under the beautiful bright summer sky. The club has something for everyone, from lawn picnic seating with a reserved umbrella and painted circle in the grass to reserved bistro tables in front of the grandstand and private SkyBoxes or book a ticket to mix and mingle in The Players' Lounge tent. A Player's Lounge Suite for ten guests or a private cabana is ideal for corporate or special occasions alike and the most lavish experience on this one-of-a-kind day.
The Pony Bar by The Cup Bearer (@the_cup_bearer) is one of the highlights of the occasion, featuring NYC's top show bartenders and custom-crafted Polo-inspired cocktails. So grab your "Chukker" made with Codigo 1530 Tequila, Codigo Mezcal, watermelon, fresh lime, and agave nectar, and head out onto the field at halftime for the storied polo tradition of stomping the divots. Sunday Polo in Greenwich is sure to be the most Instagram-worthy place to visit this summer, so channel those inner pretty woman vibes and see you at Polo.
Some of the world's best players have played at Greenwich Polo Club, including Mariano Aguerre, Facundo Pieres, Hilario Ulloa, Nacho Figueras, and many others. Each Spring, these players descend on Greenwich with their strings of champion horses to compete for one of Polo's most prestigious cups.
Sunday public matches begin at 3:00 p.m., and the club gates open to ticketed guests at 1:00 p.m. On June 19, the East Coast Bronze Cup Final will take place, followed by June 26 with the East Coast Silver Cup and the East Coast Gold Cup on July 10, 17, and 24. Finally, the season concludes with the 2022 East Coast Open on August 28, September 4, and September 11 with the thrilling East Coast Open Final (broadcast worldwide on ESPNPolo).
Premier sponsors of Greenwich Polo Club include Audi of America and Yieldstreet, as well as Celebrity Cruises, Dassault Falcon Jet, Hospital for Special Surgery, Codigo1530 Tequila, and Barbados.
For more information, schedule, and tickets, visit: www.greenwichpoloclub.com
Images from Greenwich Polo Club can be viewed at: photos.greenwichpoloclub.com
For inquiries about corporate sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://www.greenwichpoloclub.com/sponsorships
About the Greenwich Polo Club:
Established in 1981, the Greenwich Polo Club is considered one of the world's top high-goal venues. The club opens its gates to the ticketed public on many Sundays, June through September, for an experience unlike anything else in their famous Sunday Polo Matches. From Manhattan, the grounds are easily accessible. In just a short train ride and Uber away, one will find a romantically stunning venue that showcases the first-class world of equestrian sports.
Home to the legendary White Birch polo team, one of the most successful in history, having won the most high-goal polo tournaments of any team over the course of the past 25 years, including the US Open Polo Championship in 2005, the club is as iconic as it is prestigious.
Norah Lawlor
