Renowned Artist Donald Hershman to Premiere New Exhibition During Legendary Bear Week
‘SEXUALITY and SHADOWS’ to Be Showcased in PTown’s ArT LoVe GaLLerY in July 2022
Award-winning artist Donald Hershman is bringing his captivating art to Provincetown’s Bear Week. This summer the “SEXUALITY AND SHADOWS“ exhibit will premiere at PTown’s one and only ArT LoVe GaLLerY (445 Commercial Street).
New artwork on display from July 9 to July 17, 2022 will showcase a celebration of the male form and a play on the inanimate. Hershman, who is fresh off the heels of multiple American exhibits from a sold-out show in Manhattan to displays in Dallas and Palm Springs will take on a unique look at the male images with other subjects such as a dog in the desert, tulips, or a desk with shadow.
“I am extremely privileged to introduce my newest works at the ArT LoVe GaLLerY during Bear Week in Provincetown. This show is a tribute to my fellow members of the LGBTQ community,” Hershman reflects. “In creating these exciting new paintings, I’ve integrated the stark shadows, rich color, and cropping practices traditionally used with my still life and portraits and applied them to the male figure to achieve a mysterious allure and sexuality.”
Striking male figures and brightly saturated still images bring to life a poignant vision in colorful artwork. The undeniable presence is beautiful to witness up close and personal. From hauntingly alluring images of male torsos to the rich nuances of artistic shadows on a wall produced from objects like vases, Hershman creates a fantastic realm that is a must see.
“By cropping techniques and juxtaposing these images, I wanted to reach a transcendence beyond the ‘traditional male nude,’ while still attaining the allure, beauty and sexuality,” states the artist. “The Black, utilized by shadows or backdrops, elicits a kind of power, elegance and even mystery.”
Bringing his work to the landmark ArT LoVe GaLLerY is a dream come true for the San Francisco-based artist and a mission long in the making. Ever since his career took flight during the 2021 Salomon Gallery New York exhibit of original pieces that were part of a retrospective series inspired by the late Victor Arimondi, the innovative Hershman has been on an upward trajectory and become part of several collector’s wish lists.
In addition, the gallery is donating 25% of the proceeds from sale of Don Hershman’s artwork at this exhibition to the Trevor Project. From more details follow this link www.thetrevorproject.org
He has since gone on to win the 2020 Jury Selection at the de Young Museum, as well as top recognition in the 2022 MvVO ART/AD art show, which saw his work displayed in the famous Oculus in Manhattan.
For selected images from the upcoming “SEXUALITY AND SHADOWS “exhibit please visit this link https://bit.ly/39q21Do
About Don Hershman
Driven by a desire to continually improve the state of the world, Don Hershman lives out a fascinating dual life in grand succession that inspires his own artwork. He holds unique combined positions as both an illustrious artist and a renowned podiatric surgeon. Equal satisfaction is found when he paints and produces art, as well as when he performs surgery on patients.
With a keen sensibility to interpret any subject into a more vibrant dimension, Hershman’s signature shadows draw inspiration from other creators like David Hockney and photographer Victor Arimondi. Processing references of photographic images he creates freestyle pencil drawings. Then applications of several layers of color help finalize the process. While these become the fundamental building blocks of his work, the final vision always remains a mystery until completion. Hershman’s artwork ranges from stylized portraits of people he knows, to still life paintings with flowers, to animal portraits and occasional abstract work.
Born in 1954 and raised in New York City, he received his BA in Pre-Med with Psychology from State University of New York at Buffalo and trained in Podiatry at the College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco before establishing his own private practice there in the early 1980s. As the painter was building his medical practice, he was also evolving a body of artwork, exploring various media in the form of drawings and paintings, and finding his voice as an artist.
In 1992, Hershman was personally invited by the Spectrum Gallery in San Francisco to participate in a group show. Selling all his displayed collection, confidence was gained and sequentially inspired his future creative endeavors. He went on to great accolades including the accomplishment of having a painting win in competition at the 2020 Jury Selection at the de Young Museum.
For more information on the Artist please visit: www.donhershmanart.com
About ArT LoVe GaLLerY
Owner and artist Jackie Fuchs was born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1958. As a young adult Jackie began a long career as a salon owner, colorist and stylist in Manhattan. In 1986 she moved from New York to Provincetown, Massachusetts where she lived for 13 years immersing herself in the artist community and began developing a lifelong interest in the creative process. Being a late bloomer had its advantages, she returned to school and obtained a BFA in Art Education, Film and Psychology, at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. She followed that with a master’s degree in Education at Smith College and began teaching Art and TV Production in NYC. In 2002, Fuchs moved to Sag Harbor, opened four hair salons in the Hamptons and continued teaching art & clay sculpture to children and adults in a multitude of settings. A recent visit to the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia sparked a new creative interest and she began to explore paints and collage materials as a result.
For more information concerning the Gallery please visit: www.studiojackie.com
