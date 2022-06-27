This summer discover Foxrun - Vermont's Exciting Golfing experience Combining Challenging Golf with Great Cuisine
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer discover Foxrun - One of New England’s Premier Golf Courses in Ludlow, Vermont Combining Stunning views with World Class Cuisine
Fox Run Golf Club Logo (Image Credit: Fox Run Golf Club)
If one loves golf and stunning scenery, we have the perfect place: Fox Run Golf Club, located in Ludlow, Vermont, that incorporates the best of the natural beauty from the Green Mountains and the Okemo Valley, attracting visitors from all over New England and beyond.
Each of the 18 holes has difficult, natural elements that highlight the breathtaking mountainside terrain. The greens are undulating and fast, putting all golfers' skills, talent, ability, and competence to the test. Fox Run's greens, tees, and fairways are all bent grass, and there are multiple tee areas. Fox Run also has a 9,200-square-foot clubhouse with locker rooms and a well-stocked pro shop stocked with fashionable and functional apparel, including the popular brand, Vineyard Vines. As well as the most recent innovative equipment.
For beginners and seasoned golfers looking to improve their game, Fox Run has the best training facility in the region. Their pro, Mark Senecal, leads small teaching classes and clinics, as well as providing quality individual instruction. A four-hole practice course allows new golfers and families to get a feel for the game by playing shorter holes, while also allowing other players to work on various skills.
The driving range is one of the most scenic and well-kept in New England. It is 6 acres in size and offers golfers the opportunity to practice on grass tees or mats. They have a putting green, a pitching area, and several manicured practice bunkers in their chipping area. During the winter and inclement weather, they have an indoor golf simulator and an indoor practice putting green where participants can virtually play more than 20 courses. Golfers can compete with their friends on some of the best courses in the world (Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, Troon, Harbour Town, Bay Hill, Torrey Pines, and others). The Golf Simulator is an excellent tool for practicing or playing golf. Stroke, skins, or match play for four teams of up to four players each.
New Field of Games, include Family Fun course: Golf for beginners, Bocce courts, horseshoe pits, and corn-hole toss are all part of their family fun.
A new overlook deck with scenic views of the Okemo Mountain is a perfect place for a private event. And with food prepared under the supervision of Culinary Star, Andew Molen, be prepared to be wowed.
Businessman Troy Caruso purchased the resort in April 2021 and immediately began improving the facilities, from GPS-tracked golf carts to a total renovation of the in-house restaurant Calcuttas, which includes a bar, full-service restaurant, and a patio. After a round of golf, golfers can relax with a glass of wine, live music, and a delicious meal. On the patio, guests can enjoy the firepits and take in the amazing views of the golf course and Okemo Mountain. Lunch is now available as well.
This summer a breakfast food truck will be added to Foxrun. In addition, American Football games will be shown each Sunday at Calcuttas.
Troy Caruso also recently acquired two other restaurants in Ludlow, including Mr Darcy Bar and Burger along with Off the Rails pizzeria, all managed under the direction of his culinary director, Andrew Molen.
Fox Run is also renovating a sixty-room inn that aims to be open by 2023, as well as wedding facilities that can accommodate large wedding events.
Their goal, with meticulous attention to detail, is to create a club that members will be proud of. Come to Fox Run Club and find why is had been noticed as one of the best new courses and most scenic courses by both Golf Week and Golf Digest.
For more information, visit: www.foxrungolf.org
