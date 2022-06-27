Lacson: On the Blocking of Websites 'Affiliated to and Supporting' Terrorist...

Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, June 27 - Press Release
June 23, 2022

On the Blocking of Websites 'Affiliated to and Supporting' Terrorist Organizations

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2022/06/23/on-the-blocking-of-websites-affiliated-to-and-supporting-terrorist-organizations/

If the blocked websites had to do with financing the activities of the CPP-NPA which the Anti-Terrorism Council had already designated as a terrorist organization, there is legal basis under the law for such action undertaken by the NTC.

That being said, the action may be challenged before the court because it is the basic right of an "aggrieved" party to do so as it has something to do with the interpretation of the law.

