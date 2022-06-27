PHILIPPINES, June 27 - Press Release

June 23, 2022 Villar lauds the gains of NIA Senator Cynthia A. Villar has commended the accomplishments of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in realizing an acclerated and sustainable irrigation development. Speaking during the 59th Anniversary celebration of NIA, Villar acknowledged the collective efforts of the agency's Administrator Bong Visaya and his team, and the farmers and irrigators' association spearheading the further growth of our irrigation system and helping our farmers and the communities in general. "It takes both knowledge in efficient engineering to develop and maintain irrigation systems in support of the agricultural program of the government," said Villar. She also cited the dedication and commitment of the men and women of NIA and the support of the various irrigators associations nationwide to provide adequate level of irrigation service on a sustainable basis as a partnership with the farmers and local government units. She congratulated Visaya and his people's very good accomplishments "a record in history" that the status of irrigation development in 2021 is 11.68% higher than the irrigation development status 10 years ago or in 2011. Under President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, she cited an increase of 311, 264.66 hectares or 7.95 percent rise in irrigation development from 2016 to 2021. "It also pursued Solar-Powered Irrigation Projects, where NIA has 333 solar-powered irrigation projects nationwide with an aggregate cost of P1.517 billion," she also said. Villar further said the Free Irrigation Service Act (FISA) of 2018, which she principally authored, has been benefitting farmers with landholdings of 8 hectares or less. "These farmers, are exempted from paying the irrigation service fee (ISF) for the irrigation derived from national and communal irrigation systems constructed and administered by NIA and other government agencies,"Villar said. "The main benefit to farmers from free irrigation is the savings from paying the irrigation service fee in the case of national irrigation systems (NIS)and the subsidy for operations and maintenance (O&M) in the case of communal irrigation systems (CIS)," she emphasized. It also provided condonation and writing off of loans, past due accounts and penalties of Farmers and Irrigators Associations of punpaid ISF and the fines of farmers to NIA. Villar, pinuri ang mga nagawa ng NIA KINILALA ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang mga nagawa ng National Irrigation Administration (NIA) upang maisulong at gabayan ang pag-unlad ng ating irigasyon. Sa kanyang pananalita sa 59th Anniversary celebration ng NIA, tinukoy ni Villar ang sama-samang pagtataguyod nina NIA Administrator Bong Visaya at ang kanyang team, at ang samahan ng mga magsasaka at irrigators sa pagsusulong sa higit na paglago ng ating sistema sa irigasyon at pagtulong sa mga magsasaka at komunidad. "It takes both knowledge in efficient engineering to develop and maintain irrigation systems in support of the agricultural program of the government," ayon Villar. Binanggit din niya ang dedikasyon at pangako ng 'men and women of NIA' at ang suporta ng irrigators associations sa buong bansa na magbigay ng sapat na serbisyong pang-irigasyon bilang pakikipag-partner sa mga magsasaka at local government units. Binati niya sina Visaya at ang kanyang mga tao sa kanilang "very good accomplishments, a record in history" kung saan naitala sa 11.68% ang status ng irrigation development noong 2021. Ito ay mas mataas sa irrigation development status sa nagdaang 10 taon o noong 2011. Sa ilalim ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, tumaas sa 311, 264.66 hectares o 7.95 % ang irrigation development mula 2016 to 2021. "It also pursued Solar-Powered Irrigation Projects, where NIA has 333 solar-powered irrigation projects nationwide with an aggregate cost of P1.517 billion," ani pa Villar. Ayon pa sa senador, pinakikinabangan ng mga magsasaka na may lupa na 8 ektarya o mas mababa pa sa rito ang Free Irrigation Service Act (FISA) of 2018, kung saan siya ang pangunahing may-akda. "These farmers, are exempted from paying the irrigation service fee (ISF) for the irrigation derived from national and communal irrigation systems constructed and administered by NIA and other government agencies,"sabi no Villar . "The main benefit to farmers from free irrigation is the savings from paying the irrigation service fee in the case of national irrigation systems (NIS)and the subsidy for operations and maintenance (O&M) in the case of communal irrigation systems (CIS)," giit pa niya. Nagkakaloob din ito ng condonation at writing off sa mgs utang, dating due accounts at multa sa Farmers and Irrigators Associations na punpaid ISF at multa sa mga magsasaka sa NIA.