De Lima doing well after major surgery, thanks loved ones & supporters for prayers

Senator Leila M. de Lima shared that she is doing well after recently undergoing major medical procedure and hospital confinement at the Manila Doctors Hospital.

De Lima said she is grateful for all the concern and prayers she received ever since it was announced that she had been granted a medical furlough by the courts hearing her cases. "Discharged from the hospital yesterday. Still recovering from a major surgery. Still experiencing some pains but I feel generally fine," she said in a handwritten message posted on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"Maraming salamat po sa inyong mga dasal at malasakit. Thank you, dear Lord," she added.

De Lima underwent operation and was confined at the Manila Doctors Hospital last June 20 after her Extremely Urgent Motion for Medical Furlough was granted by the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branches 204 and 256 handling her remaining two cases.

In the said Motion, De Lima said she was diagnosed with Pelvic Organ Prolapse Stage 3 and was advised by her doctor to undergo the said major medical procedure.

Muntinlupa RTC Branches 256 and 204 also granted De Lima's Omnibus Motion to Extend Medical Furlough and Very Urgent Motion to Extend Medical Furlough, respectively, until June 27 or until her attending doctors have cleared her for discharge.

"My doctors already cleared me for discharge yesterday, so I need not stay in the hospital longer. They just advised me to avoid strenuous and heavy physical activities, lifting heavy objects and straining," De Lima said.

"Muli, maraming salamat sa aking mga kapamilya, kaibigan at supporters na nagpaabot ng kanilang pag-aalala habang ako ay nasa hospital. Patuloy lang po sana ninyo akong ipagdasal at ang ating bayan. Laban lang!" she added.