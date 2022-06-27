At 5.1% CAGR, Refrigerated Snacks Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 73,768.51 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by The Insight Partners

Refrigerated Snacks Market is projected to reach US$ 73,768.51 Million by 2028 from US$ 52,042.62 Million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. In-depth market segmentation, deep dive regional and country level analysis of 18+ countries across 5 key regions, key company profiles and industry landscape to provide latest market initiatives and competitive landscape, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on ecosystem.

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners has published a new research report titled Refrigerated Snacks Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Baked Goods and Confectionery, Fruits and Vegetables, Yogurt, Meat Snacks, Sandwich and Savory Snacks, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online Retail, and Others). The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market. Refrigerated snacks are defined as those forms of snacks that require refrigeration to keep their food quality intact and expand their shelf life. Such types of snacks are prepared and kept under certain temperature conditions to preserve their overall authenticity and provide convenience in food consumption to the final consumers. The refrigerated form of snacks is cheese-based snacking, yogurt snacks, snack bars, specialty desserts, dips, and spread, among others. With the shift in consumer lifestyle, along with a change in working demographics, and growing preference toward natural and fresh food, the demand for refrigerated snacks is set to rise, mostly among millennials.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 52,042.62 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 73,768.51 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 146 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 65 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Based on type, the refrigerated snacks market is categorized into baked goods and confectionery, fruits and vegetables, yogurt, meat snacks, sandwich and savory snacks and others. In 2021, the fruit and vegetable snacking segment dominated the market. Based on distribution channel, the refrigerated snacks market is categorized into supermarket and hypermarket, convenience stores, online, and others. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are self-help stores where products are placed in an organized way in different sections and shelves to attract customers. These types of stores offer an extensive choice of refrigerated snacks products to consumers, i.e., various types and sizes of refrigerated snacks, at one place in affordable prices as compared with that of other distribution channels. This factor has led to increased sales of refrigerated snacks through supermarkets and hypermarkets.

The global refrigerated snacks market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America. In 2020, Europe contributed to the largest share of the market. Fresh snacks, those that require refrigeration, have become an essential aspect of this new way of eating because freshness exudes a sense of healthfulness that shelf-stable snacks often do not. Besides, recent advancements in refrigeration methods and techniques ensure that the products do not lose their nutrient value. Increasing consumer awareness about protein-rich food, rise in demand for convenience foods, and growing popularity of the refrigerated snacks are the major factors bolstering the growth of the refrigerated snacks market in Europe.





Refrigerated snacks are defined as those forms of snacks, which requires refrigeration to keep intact their food quality and expand their life span. Such types of snacks are prepared and kept under certain temperatures conditions, which preserves their overall authenticity and provides convenience in food consumption to the final consumers. The refrigerated form of snacks includes cheese-based snacking, yogurt snacks, snack bars, specialty desserts, dips and spread and much more. With the shift in consumer lifestyle along with change in working demographics and growing preference towards natural and fresh food, the demand for refrigerated snacks is set to rise, mostly amongst millennial.

There is a surge in demand for refrigerated snacks attributable to the rise in purchasing power along with growing consumer preference toward healthy and ready-to-eat convenience food items. Further, with the growing food &beverages industry, rise in the working population, and wider product availability through both online and offline retailing, consumers are inclining more toward convenience foods. Refrigerated snacks are readily available in retail outlets or stores and are increasingly being used as a condiment to add taste, texture, and nutrition to the food product in which they are used.

Consumers are inclining over fresher and less processed products that are equally healthy and nutritious and can be directly consumed. With the expansion of the distribution network, convenience foods have gained a shelf in the supermarkets & retail outlets. Additionally, the change in working demographics along with busy lifestyles is among the other factors promoting the demand for convenience food items. With the increase in the demand for convenience food items, the need for refrigerated snacks is set to propel. These snacks offered ease of use, easy to carry in a small space and provide nutrients, due to which some people prefer to have it rather than a proper meal. Furthermore, the surge in population in economies like India and China, diversification in food habits, and exposure to global food brands are creating the demand for refrigerated snacks. Companies are delivering products with the improved quality of refrigerated snacks and efficient distribution channels to serve the broader customer base to meet the increasing demands.





Refrigerated snacks are defined as those forms of snacks that require refrigeration to keep their food quality intact and expand their shelf life. Such types of snacks are prepared and kept under certain temperature conditions to preserve their overall authenticity and provide convenience in food consumption to the final consumers. The refrigerated form of snacks are cheese-based snacking, yogurt snacks, snack bars, specialty desserts, dips, and spread, among others. With the shift in consumer lifestyle, along with change in working demographics, and growing preference toward natural and fresh food, the demand for refrigerated snacks is set to rise, mostly among millennials.

The rise in popularity of refrigerated snacks has motivated the manufacturers to boost the production volume and undertake investment in research and development and new product development of refrigerated snacks with an exotic taste that could suit consumer needs. The rise in industrial field expenditures and increasingly intense competition, and the growing adoption of refrigerated snacks as snacking ingredients have driven the demand for new product launches. Besides, the key players in the market are launching new products with a unique combination of organic or natural ingredients, which is quite different from traditional refrigerated snacks. Manufacturers are experimenting with several elements, texture, flavor, and nutritional ingredients. For instance, in September 2020, Hormel Foods introduced Hormel Black Label egg bites and breakfast combos.





This will further enhance the company’s product portfolio and thus strengthen its sales in the coming years. Also, in February 2020, KIND launched KIND Nut Butter Bar, its first-ever refrigerated, smooth, and creamy nut butter protein bar. It has three different varieties, including creamy peanut butter, chocolate peanut butter, and honey almond butter. The key manufacturers have also been financing this opportunity by packaging their products more conveniently to make them easier to consume on the go and increase shelf life. The factors such as flexible products matching consumer needs, innovative concepts, and busy lifestyles are anticipated to benefit market growth.

Among the three segments of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets segment has led the market in 2021. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer products of different brands in one place with affordable prices compared to other distribution channels. Also, the products of different brands are placed nearby to facilitate buyers to select suitable products in less time. Apart from this, factors such as hassle-free transactions, bulk purchasing, better services, and pleasant customer experience encourage buyers to shop from hypermarkets & supermarkets. The refrigerated snack product manufacturers sell their products directly to the dealer or distributor, which is further supplied to the hypermarkets & supermarkets.

the refrigerated snacks market was predominant by North America at the global level. The region is a developed market for refrigerated snacks due to the rising consumption of convenience products, including fruit and vegetable snacking, snack combos, cheese snacking, yogurt snacks, cookie dough, snack bars, sweet goods, and specialty desserts, and surging demand from ready to eat food products from the working population owing to busy lifestyles. A significant shift of the consumers towards a healthy lifestyle has led to increasing demand for food products that are healthy and tasty as well is propelling the market growth in the country over the past few years.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Refrigerated Snacks Market

The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the refrigerated snacks market as there was a slowdown in the production of raw material, restrictions on supply chain and trade movements, decrease in construction demand, and decline in new projects. However, since the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for refrigerated snacks is presumed to rise in the coming months. In addition, most people are now working from home, and this change in lifestyle has further inspired families to buy food products online and store for a longer time. People are looking for sustainable refrigerated snacks for healthy snacking option; this is further giving an opportunity to the market players to recover their loss and to grow business through online platforms. According to the report published in the American Journal of Agriculture Economics in November 2020, the demand for fresh fruit & vegetables, grains, and frozen foods increased the most during the pandemic, which benefited small farms over agribusinesses.

This increased sales by 5.7% and the number of customers by 4.9%. The variety of food products are sold on the e‐commerce platform with an increased ratio, which suggests the concentration of sales on niche products could rise as more consumers are drawn to online platforms. However, despite the difficulties faced by food shoppers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including food stockouts, limited public transportation, and reduced hours mainly at supermarkets & grocery stores, most of the shoppers in developed countries such as the US have maintained adequate access to food (according to the US Food and Drug Administration 2020). Also, food processing companies are taking extra precautions to diminish person-to-person contact. Some of the safety measures followed by the companies include limiting direct contact with truck drivers & visitors, strengthening and communicating proper hygiene practices, and conducting complete sanitations and eliminating personnel contact during shift changes. With all these factors, it can be presumed that in post-pandemic times, the demand for refrigerated snacks is further expected to rise.

Major Key Player - Refrigerated Snacks Market

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestlé, S.A.

General Mills Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Ohi Bar

Pepsico

Conagra Brands, Inc

Mars Incorporated

Danone S.A

Hormel Foods Corporation





