Biba Boutique is Back in the Hamptons

This summer step out in style with the return of the beloved BIBA boutique in Southampton, NY. The one-stop shopping experience showcases an eclectic mix of clothing from both local designers and European fashion houses. Chic dresses, accessories and one-of-a-kind denim jackets created by the store owner herself bring out the unique and inspirational style of the enchanting Hamptons surroundings.

Barbara Blatt’s iconic pop-up boutique out east for decades has been a staple in the community as it carries the exuberant culture from its permanent home in Delray Beach, Florida. She serves as a well-known and reputable stylist to the stars and the well-heeled locals, as equally as the visitor in town looking for a refreshing summer outfit.

Handpicked collections focus on pieces that are wearable, accessible and timeless staples that befit the wardrobe of women of all ages and body types. BIBA shoppers can find incredible offerings for any occasion. There is simply no limit to the authentic and stylish experience you find when you enter the clothing store that has dozens of luxurious and exquisite finds. BIBA is spot with the most current and up to date trends. The boutique receives and restocks weekly bold, bright, and beautiful must haves.

Shoppers are treated to a VIP treatment that helps them find everything from a beautiful dress to wear at a Hamptons gala under the stars to a lovely accessory to embolden a sunny day at the beach.

Barbara has her finger on the true pulse of Hamptons style. For more information and to get a personal shopping experience with the owner call for an appointment or consultation today at (631) 353-3295.

LOCATION:
16 Windmill Lane, Southampton, NY 11968

OPEN DAILY:
Monday- Saturday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
*All Major Credit Cards Accepted*

