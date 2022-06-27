Food-Grade Gases Market Worth US$ 9.77 Billion by 2030 | Coregas, Gulf Cryo, Linde plc, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for fresh vegetables and frozen foods and increase in demand for carbonated beverages are some key factors driving global food-grade gases market

Food-Grade Gases Market Size – USD 5.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in Food-Grade Gases Market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food-grade gases market size is expected to reach USD 9.77 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and policies in various developed and developing countries to promote exports of food and dairy products, vegetables, meats, and seafood. Rising demand for healthy, safely packed, and tasty food products is opening up major revenue opportunities for players operating in frozen, chilled, and packaged food products verticals in the market. Global food-grade gases market revenue growth is also being driven by research and development and various technological advancements to enhance shelf life and maintain quality of packaged and frozen food products.

Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP) opens up more lucrative opportunities for packaged food product manufacturers to deploy technologies based on freezing and chilling to reduce microbial growth in food products. In addition, major companies are increasingly investing in packaging technologies such as cryogenics and Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) that enhances the shelf life of dairy products, retains taste and texture of food products, and reduces need for natural and artificial preservatives in food and beverages.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

AIR WATER INC

Coregas

Gulf Cryo

Linde plc

SOL Spa

TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd.

Messer Group.

Gruppo SIAD

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Others

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In November 2020, Air Products APD.N, which is the world's largest hydrogen producer, announced plans to launch a 30-ton per day liquid hydrogen production plant in eastern China in 2022. The project, based in Haiyan county in Zhejiang province, would be the first large-sized commercial liquid hydrogen plant in China and the largest of its kind in Asia.

In August 2020, Linde announced that its U.S. auxiliary, Praxair, Inc., will start working under the Linde name, viable 1 September 2020. The change in name mirrors the organization's advancement following the consolidation of Praxair, Inc., Linde AG.

In July 2020, Air Liquide and NLMK, which is a leading steel producer in Russia, entered into a new long-term partnership. Air Liquide will configure, fabricate, own, and work another air division unit adhering to more elevated industry norms in wellbeing, effectiveness, and quality. The unit, with a creation limit of 1,000 tons of oxygen each day, will be based on the Lipetsk site to build steel creation of the lead site of NLMK.

Freezing segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid increase in storage and supply chain centers for food and beverages.

Meat and seafood segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the food-grade gases market in 2020, attributable to increasing demand for frozen food products globally.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share contribution to the global food-grade gases market in 2020. Robust economic stability, rapid industrial growth, and increasing demand for frozen food products among consumers in countries in the region are some key factors driving market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food-grade gases market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Carbon Dioxide

Nitrogen

Argon

Oxygen

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Freezing

Chilling

Packaging

Carbonation

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Frozen Products

Vegetables

Dairy Products

Meat & Seafood

Beverages

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

