Food Antioxidants Market is Growing Worth US$ 3.43 Billion by 2028 | BASF SE, DuPont, Barentz Group, etc

Rising need to extend the shelf-life of food products is driving growth of the global food antioxidants market to a significant extent.

Food Antioxidants Market Size – USD 2.12 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Increasing utilization of natural food antioxidants” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Antioxidants Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.43 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, rising health and wellness concerns, and changing lifestyle. Demand for functional foods has been increasing due to rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases as a result of weakened immunity. Increasing utilization of food antioxidants for production of functional foods is expected to drive growth of the food antioxidants market during the forecast period. Growing demand for home food preservation options is another factor contributing to rising utilization of food antioxidants in food and beverage industries.

Increasing consumer preference for natural antioxidants is another factor driving market growth. Rising need to reduce spoilage and prevent deterioration and quality of meat due to microbial growth and lipid oxidation are other key factors contributing to increasing utilization of natural antioxidants across food and beverage industries. Food companies are increasingly utilizing naturally sourced antioxidants to maintain flavor and color and to extend the shelf-life of processed, fresh, cooked, and pre-cooked meats and related products.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries, Barentz Group, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Kalsec Inc., and BTSA.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Food Antioxidants market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, BASF announced that it is planning to expand production capacity for its antioxidant Irganox 1520L by 20% at the site in Pontecchio Marconi, Italy. Irganox 1520L is a key product in the antioxidant portfolio of BASF. The expansion is expected to help the company meet growing demand for antioxidants among its global consumers.

Prepared meat & poultry segment accounted for largest market share of 2020. Rising need to extend the shelf-life of food products and enhance food quality is driving utilization of food antioxidants in prepared meat and poultry products.

Natural antioxidants segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Health risks associated with consumption of synthetic antioxidants and the potential toxicological effects is driving demand for natural antioxidants.

Fruits and vegetables segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the food antioxidants market in 2020. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly preferring natural antioxidants derived from fruits and vegetables.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global food antioxidants market in 2020. Food manufacturers in countries in the region are increasingly utilizing food antioxidants owing to rising demand among health-conscious consumers for dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutritional beverages fortified with antioxidants.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food antioxidants market on the basis of application, type, source, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Prepared Food

Seafood

Nutraceuticals

Fats & Oils

Plant-based Alternatives

Prepared Meat & Poultry

Bakery & Confectionery

Other Applications

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Synthetic Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Oils

Fruits and Vegetables

Spices and Herbs

Gallic Acid

Botanical Extracts

Petroleum-derived

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

