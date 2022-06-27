Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Cuts Ribbon on New Fallbrook State Office Building

Gov. Ricketts (fourth from right) and State leaders at the Fallbrook State Office Building ribbon cutting.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts joined state leaders for a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the completion of the new Fallbrook State Office Building (Fallbrook Building) in the Fallbrook development in northwest Lincoln. The Fallbrook Building is part of the State’s new three-pronged real estate strategy aimed at co-locating similar agencies, boards, and commissions to create one-stop-shops for their customers while maximizing state-owned office space.

“The State of Nebraska’s real estate strategy supports our overall mission to provide more effective, more efficient, and customer-focused state government,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The new Fallbrook Building is an example of this strategy at work. Bringing together agencies with shared responsibilities enhances their ability to cooperate effectively. The co-location of agencies also provides convenient one-stop access for customers. Thank you to our State Building Division and teammates in the Fallbrook Building for making this project a reality.”

The State’s real estate strategy is implemented by the State Building Division team within the Department of Administrative Services (DAS). The Fallbrook Building is home to the Nebraska Departments of Agriculture, Economic Development, Environment and Energy, and Natural Resources, as well as the Corn, Wheat, Sorghum, and Ethanol Boards.

“Co-locating these agencies in Fallbrook is the culmination of a multi-year project that improves accessibility to government services, increases collaboration, and reduces cost,” said DAS Director Jason Jackson.

The move of these agencies and boards to the Fallbrook Building has allowed DAS to better maximize state-owned property and consolidate a portion of the Department of Health and Human Services from the Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln to the Nebraska State Office Building.