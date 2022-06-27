Aerospace Plastic Market : Rising demand for thermoplastics for lightweight applications | Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 17.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.7%

Increasing demand for lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircraft and need for better safety for passengers are some key factors driving global aerospace plastic market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aerospace plastic market size reached USD 17.93 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircraft, as well as rising focus on providing better safety to passengers are some of the major factors driving global aerospace plastic market revenue growth. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Aerospace Plastic market.

The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global Aerospace Plastic market. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Aerospace Plastic industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Aerospace Plastic market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Aerospace Plastic market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Aerospace Plastic market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Some major companies in the market report include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Premium AEROTEC GmbH, Solvay S.A., PPG Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Curbell Plastics, Inc., Drake Plastics Ltd., and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing applications in the aerospace industry. Since it is a fluorochemical plastic with a blend of physical and mechanical properties, it can be used in or out of corrosive environments. In addition, it is chemical and fire resistant with a low moisture absorption rate, can tolerate extreme temperatures ranging from -400 °F to +400 °F, and exhibits great electrical properties, making the material ideal for aerospace applications.

Propulsion systems segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as air mobility is evolving at a fast pace, requiring lighter yet safe propulsion technology. Composite material applications in aircraft engines results in lighter weight propeller parts that can withstand high temperatures and impacts.

Europe is expected to account for a considerably robust revenue share over the forecast period as this industry requires a skilled workforce with expertise in the design and development of complex aerospace structures, and countries in Europe have engineering expertise.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aerospace plastic market on the basis of material type, applications, aircraft types, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

Thermosetting Polyimide

Polyamide-imide (PAI)

Applications Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aerostructure

Cabin Interiors

Construction And Insulation Components

Propulsion Systems

Windshields

Aircraft Panels

Satellites

Aircraft Types Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft

Rotorcrafts

Spaceships

General Aviation

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:

Historical Years: 2017 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Aerospace Plastic market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Aerospace Plastic in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Aerospace Plastic in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Aerospace Plastic ?

Aerospace Plastic Market Size Worth USD 32.04 Billion in 2028