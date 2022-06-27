Submit Release
News Search

There were 577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,924 in the last 365 days.

Boots2Roots' Efforts to Attract Veterans to Maine Workforce

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A non-profit organization hopes to guide those leaving the military to set down roots in the state of Maine.

Boots2Roots mission is to help attract transitioning service members, veterans and their spouses to work and live in Maine. Executive Director, Bill Benson says they help veterans with resumes, networking and more during that critical first year after leaving the military, and also help businesses attract valuable veteran talent.

“You know, veterans are going to be hard working, trustworthy, dedicated, and most importantly, trainable, they’re trainable people who want to work and they want to know that what their doing matters, so they might not have specific experience in the business that you have but they can learn it and it’s those soft skills that they can bring to the table that are hard to find.”

Benson went on to say that those interested in working with Boots2Roots can find more information on their website at Boots2Roots (https://boots2roots.org/)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Boots2Roots' Efforts to Attract Veterans to Maine Workforce

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.