Breastfeeding Accessories Market Demand & Trend 2030 - Rising Demand for Reliable Mothercare Products | Reports and Data

Global breastfeeding accessories market was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

This report on the Breastfeeding Accessories market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2019 and 2020 to collect historical data while considering 2021 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2022 to 2030. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

Rising demand for reliable mothercare products, and product adoption across healthcare and consumer goods industries has been increasing in a parallel manner, due to changing market trends and consumption patterns. These factors are expected to continue to support market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Introduction of modern technologies in the healthcare sector has brought about huge changes in the way a biological process is perceived and handled. Breastfeeding is the most important aspect of infant nutrition that plays a key role in development and growth of newborn babies, and is often recommended for the first six months by medical practitioners and professional doulas. A wide variety of breastfeeding products and accessories are available to help make the nursing experience better, and provide support to mothers with irregular milk flow and hectic work schedules. Breast pumps and milk bottles allow to store breastmilk for later use, thereby making the lives of working women easier.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medela LLC

Ameda

Newell Brands

Pigeon Corporation

Nuby

Artsana S.p.A.

Mayborn Group Limited

Handi-Craft Company

Medline Industries Inc.

NUK USA LLC

Edgewell Personal Care

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Concerns regarding lack of essential medical devices and other life-saving equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is increasing, due to increasing cases of infections. There is urgent need to accelerate manufacturing of antibody tests, self-administered devices, and other important daily use accessories. Private production and manufacturing firms have registered decline in sales during the pandemic, and moreover, there is shortage of manual workforce, due to extended lockdowns in more than forty countries worldwide. However, lifting and/or relaxation of certain quarantine regulations is leading to rise in demand for various medical products, including breastfeeding accessories.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Nipple Care Products

Breast Pumps

Breast Shells

Breast Pads

Breastmilk Preparation & Cleaning Products

Breastmilk Storage & Feeding Products

Other Accessories

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Personal

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Breastfeeding Accessories market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Report Highlights

Regional demand and forecast estimation, along with analysis of critical factors expected to influence growth of the industry

Pricing analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, revenue generation, gross margins, and profit margins are covered in the report

Analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream buyers

Competitive landscape benchmarking along with regional mapping

R&D analysis along with product and technological developments

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks with their impact on revenue generation

Assessment of critical parameters that are likely to influence the global market

