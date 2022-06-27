Submit Release
Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Bitter Travels to Tucson, Nogales (Sonora, Mexico), and Houston

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel June 27-29 to Tucson, Nogales, and Houston. In Tucson and Houston, she will observe U.S. passport facility operations and meet with staff. In Nogales (Sonora, Mexico), she will observe consular operations and meet with staff. In Houston, she will attend a naturalization ceremony, congratulating new U.S. citizens. For press inquiries, please contact CAPRESSREQUESTS@state.gov. You can also find updates on Assistant Secretary Bitter’s travel by following @TravelGov on Twitter.

