Commissioner Navarro Announces Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion

Consumers to have most options in history of Delaware Marketplace

After years of work to increase competition on the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace, Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced today that three health carriers intend to offer plans for the 2023 plan year – the most in the state’s history. AmeriHealth Caritas and Aetna CVS Health will join Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware in offering coverage.

“Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace is more stable than ever before, with rates steadying and enrollment at an all-time high. The hard work we have put into this program is paying off, with multiple new carriers planning to offer 2023 coverage,” said Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. “I look forward to the benefits that increased competition will bring to our residents, and to continuing to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability across the state.”

From rising rates to insurer departure, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act in Delaware hasn’t always been smooth sailing. But with the state’s successful creation of a 1332 reinsurance program and federal threats of ending the critical program subsiding, rates have decreased more than 15% and remained stable, while enrollment has grown significantly.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to both the needs of Delawareans who have increasingly signed up for coverage, and to the strong regulatory environment we have built, which has helped insurers go from taking losses to being able to cover their expenses and consumers’ coverage needs.”

The announcement comes as carriers submit initial rate filings proposals pursuant to federal deadlines. These will undergo in-depth reviews by independent actuaries before the Insurance Commissioner approves and announces them later this year.