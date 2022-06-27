Global Personalized Nutrition Market is Expected to See Significant Growth by 2030 due to the Increasing Prevalence of Customized Approaches for Nutrition [215-Pages] | Divulge by Research Dive

The global personalized nutrition market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing pervasiveness of customized approaches to nutrition. Based on product type, the active measurement sub-segment is expected to behold maximum revenue. Regionally, the North America region is expected to be most dominant by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global personalized nutrition market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $37,286.9 million and grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 11.48% during the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2030.

As per our analysts, the increasing popularity of getting proper nutritional guidance depending on the needs of the individuals is projected to fortify the growth of the personalized nutrition market during the analysis period. Besides, the rising demand for conscious food choices among people, preventive health measures in the food sector, and healthy lifestyles are further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing technological advancements, such as using artificial intelligence in personalized nutrition, are predicted to create huge investment opportunities for the market during the estimated period. However, the higher cost of personalized nutrition may impede the growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Segments of the Personalized Nutrition Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on product type, application, end-use, and region.

Product Type: Active Measurement Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The active measurement sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $25,123.2 million over the forecast timeframe. This is mainly because active measurement tools are widely used to keep track of a customizable and accurate nutrient profile of individuals depending on their needs. In addition, the formation of strategic alliances by the leading market players to provide personalized nutrition to customers is expected to boost the growth of the sub-segment during the analysis period.

Application: Disease-Based Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The disease-based sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $11,929.6 million over the estimated period. This is majorly due to the rising number of diseases worldwide. Furthermore, the need for personalized nutrition to assist patients to follow a dietary pattern for their health benefits is expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

End-Use: Wellness & Fitness Centers Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The wellness & fitness centers sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $11,566.0 million during the analysis timeframe. This is mainly due to the increasing trends in health services such as personal training, nutrition consulting, and many more. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized nutrition solutions such as energy drinks, protein powder, and many more according to the customers’ preferences is expected to augment the growth of the personalized nutrition market’s sub-segment during the forecast period.

Region: North America Region to Have Expansive Growth Opportunities

The North America region of the personalized nutrition market is expected to generate a revenue of $14,877.5 million over the forecast period. The strong presence of personalized nutrition manufacturers and providers in this region that provide trending nutrition diets and tests for individuals is expected to drive the regional growth of the market throughout the analysis timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Personalized Nutrition Market

Though the rise of the novel coronavirus has devastated various industries, however, it has had a positive impact on the personalized nutrition market. Due to the spontaneous spread of the deadly virus and its severe symptoms, people started taking their health more seriously and adopting healthy diet patterns to boost their immunity. This has increased the demand for personalized nutrition. Furthermore, many leading personalized nutrition manufacturing companies across the globe have started providing customized nutrition through online consultation, this has significantly uplifted the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Personalized Nutrition Market

The major players in the personalized nutrition market include

DNA fit Atlas Biomed Amway Wellness Coaches Habit, LLC Herbalife Nutrition Bactolac Pharmaceutical DSM Balchem Corporation BASF SE, and many more.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in July 2020, Amway, a leading American multi-level marketing company that sells health, beauty, personal care, and home care products, announced its partnership with Holzapfel Effective Microbes (HEM), a South Korea-based medical device company that provides microbiome and microbiological research. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop personalized probiotics to support the wellness related to gut health which can help people to increase their immunity and maintain their skin and brain health too.

In addition, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, the latest strategic development, and product portfolio.

More about Personalized Nutrition Market:

