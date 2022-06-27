Wireless Earbuds Market to Hit USD 14.23 Billion | Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating number of smartphone users around the world and increased consumer spending on electronic gadgets are expected to bolster market growth

Market Size – USD 4.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for wireless earbuds with smarter, more advanced features” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless earbuds market size is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2%, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

Market revenue growth is majorly supported by wider access to the Internet, growing use of smartphones with advanced features functionalities, emergence of advanced wireless technologies, and rising disposable incomes of consumers, especially in developing nations such as India and China. Other key factors driving market growth are rising demand for wireless earbuds among students and the working population, growing trends of work from home and online schooling in the pandemic era, and increasing availability of wireless earphones at highly affordable prices, manufactured by companies such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

Furthermore, escalating demand for high-end music & entertainment devices, mainly among the younger population, emergence of advanced technologies such as ANC (active noise cancellation), and rising demand for wireless earbuds that are highly compatible with intelligent virtual assistants including Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and Google Assistant have further boosted the global market growth over the recent past.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Wireless Earbuds market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Wireless Earbuds market landscape.

The Wireless Earbuds research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on a detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Key players include Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung, JVC, OnePlus, Jaybird, Beats Electronics LLC, Shure Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG., among others.

Key Highlights from the Report

Based on application, the music & entertainment segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global wireless earbuds market. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for high-end entertainment devices with enhanced audio and noise cancellation features, increasing number of smartphone users, and growing inclination towards live music streaming and podcasts.

Among distribution channels, the online platforms segment is expected to reach the highest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the significant rise of the e-commerce industry, rising trend of online shopping, and growing availability of wireless earbuds on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, often at discounted prices.

In 2020, North America was the most dominant of all regional markets in the global wireless earbuds market in terms of revenue.

For the purpose of this report, the global wireless earbuds market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fitness

Gaming

Music & entertainment

Virtual Reality

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial

Consumer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online platforms

Offline retail stores

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2021-2028

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Wireless Earbuds market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Wireless Earbuds Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Wireless Earbuds Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Wireless Earbuds Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Wireless Earbuds Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Wireless Earbuds Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Wireless Earbuds Market Technology, High Demand, Forecast 2028