Judge Wallace D. Berning 1935-2022

Retired District Judge Wallace D. Berning died June 26. A University of Missouri law graduate, he was admitted to the N.D. bar in 1964. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Judge Berning was born in Carrolton, MO. After graduating from law school, he served in the U. S. Air Force from 1960-64. He practiced law in Minot from 1964-79 and was appointed District Judge, Northwest Judicial District, by Governor Arthur A. Link in 1979. He was elected judge in 1980, 1986, and 1992. He served as presiding judge from 1980-91 and retired at end of 1998.
