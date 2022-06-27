Global Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 854.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Wilson’s disease treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 527.0 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Wilson’s Disease Market:

Major players in market are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnership Gene Therapy Company to start a joint project regarding development of Vivet’s VTX-801 programme. Vivet’s VTX-801 programme aims to treat the rare liver disorder such as Wilson’s disease. Pfizer made an investment of its share of around US$ 51 mn for the equity stake and may additionally pay up to $635.8m, inclusive of option exercise fee and subject to potential regulatory, commercial and clinical milestones. As part of the partnership, Pfizer has obtained a 15% stake in Vivet Therapeutics, along with an exclusive option to buy all outstanding shares.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/526

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Wilson’s disease treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to increasing approval of Wilson’s disease treatment drugs by regulatory authority. For instance, in May 2022 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Cuvrior (trientine tetrahydrochloride) to treat Wilson’s disease in adults. Cuvrior (trientine tetrahydrochloride) is the first medication approved for Wilson’s diseaseication segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to increasing adoption of D-penicillamine, owing to its wide availability and high efficacy of treatment.

Among regions, North America is estimated to account for largest share in the global Wilson’s disease treatment market over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to increasing launches of generic drug for the treatment of Wilson’s disease. For instance, in 2021, Lupin Limited, has launched the Penicillamine tablets for the treatment of Wilson’s disease in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Wilson’s disease treatment market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Noblepharma Co., Ltd., Wilson Therapeutics AB, Kadmon Holdings, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., VHB Life Science Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., and Tsumura & Co.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/526

Market Segmentation:

Global Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Treatment Type: Medications D-Penicillamine Trientine Zinc Tetrathiomolybdate Others

Global Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Government Bodies

Global Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Colombia, Chile and Peru Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market, by Drugs (D-Penicillamine, Trientine, and Zinc Acetate), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies and Government Distribution Channels), and by Country (Colombia, Chile, and Peru) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Indication (Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy, Idiopathic Peripheral Neuropathy, and others), by Treatment (Pharmacological Therapies(Pain Relievers, Anti-seizure Medications, Antidepressants) and Non-pharmacological Therapies (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Plasma Exchange, and Others), by End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com