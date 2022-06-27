Air Purifier Market Growth strategies With Leading Key Players – Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, IQAir North America

Emergen Research Logo

Growth of the market is attributed to the increase in demand for clean air, due to the growing population levels in addition to growing lungs problems

Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends – Increasing disposable income with growth in spending on home appliances.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.

On the availability facet, since the imprisonment commenced globally, the air apparatus business was severely hampered. Retail and on-line sales came to a standstill because of the disruption on multiple fronts like logistics, on-line channels, and value chain. Getting used just for the delivery of essential things has caused a halt in residential sales, which made air equipment development corporations counting on business end-users to make demand throughout the amount.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Air Purifier market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Some major companies in the global market report include Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Key Highlights from the Report

Once lockdown restrictions due to covid-19 are eased, international air apparatus corporations is likely to consume existing inventory to address the hampered production and international trade, inspite of providing chain disruptions. Recovery within the residential sector is anticipated to be slow because of discretionary shopper payment and low pollution levels.

Over the years and still now, air purifiers are thought of a luxury or manner artifact instead of a necessity by the plenty. a brief shift targeted towards business and institutional end-users, significantly hospitals, offices, and government buildings, is anticipated to assist recover the air apparatus business.

HEPA emerged because the largest technology section in 2019 with a market share of 45.1%, due to improved potency of the technology once it involves dust mites, pollens, trappings dirt and different indoor allergens

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Air Purifier Market on the basis of technology, applications and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Air Purifier Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Air Purifier Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Air Purifier Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Air Purifier Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

